Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

A 19-year-old woman, Priyanka, died by suicide in Bengaluru after being cheated out of Rs 15 lakh by her college mate, Diganth, who took her gold jewellery under the guise of investment. Police have filed a case under Section 108 of the IPC and are investigating.

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

A 19-year-old woman, Priyanka, tragically took her own life by hanging herself in her home in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, after allegedly being cheated out of Rs 15 lakh by her college classmate. The incident occurred on November 29, and Priyanka’s body was found hanging from the balcony of her residence.  

According to police, Priyanka had left behind a death note, accusing her college mate Diganth of deceiving her by taking her gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh under the pretext of investing. In the note, she claimed that Diganth had convinced her to give him her jewellery, which he promised to invest but instead used it for gambling in casinos. Despite Priyanka’s repeated requests for the return of the jewellery, Diganth failed to give it back.

MES college student commits suicide on house terrace in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

Priyanka had informed her family and friends about the situation, expressing her distress over the loss of her valuable possessions. As per the FIR filed by Bharat Kumar, a complaint made by Priyanka’s family, the Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to abetment of suicide. The police are currently investigating the matter.  

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing sorrow over Priyanka's untimely death. Authorities are working to determine the full details surrounding the case and have begun questioning those involved.

