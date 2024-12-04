Bigg Boss 18: Was Eisha Singh caught reading a script inside house? Check out THIS

A viral photo of Eisha Singh reading from a paper inside Bigg Boss 18 sparked rumors of a scripted show. Here’s the truth behind the controversy and what really happened.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

The latest controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 18 has created quite a stir, with actress Eisha Singh at the center of it. A photo recently went viral showing her reading from a piece of paper inside the Bigg Boss house, leading to widespread speculation. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions, with many believing the show was scripted and that Eisha was simply following a predetermined script for her role in the house.

This incident couldn't have come at a more suspicious time. For months, rumors had been circulating about Bigg Boss being scripted, and Eisha's actions seemed to fuel these theories even further. Viewers have long questioned the authenticity of reality television, and the idea of a scripted show has been a point of constant debate. The timing of this viral image raised further doubts, with many wondering if the entire reality format was pre-planned.

The reality of the viral event, however, was much less spectacular than the rumors implied. Eisha's relationships with other candidates and her participation in the game were not predetermined. In reality, she was preparing for a special segment with popular rappers Raftaar and Ikka Singh, who had entered a rap-themed challenge. Eisha was reviewing her lines for the part, which didn't require contestants to read scripted lines for the daily drama of Bigg Boss, but rather required them to perform or interact with the rappers.

This clarification restates the speculation and reassures fans that the show is not as scripted as some might have believed. Instead, Eisha’s preparation for the rap segment was a natural part of her participation in a themed challenge within the house.

