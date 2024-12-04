Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's stunning lehenga looks; Check photos

Lifestyle
The Ambani family celebrated Anant and Radhika's wedding, where Shloka's stunning lehengas stole the show
Shloka recreated her wedding lehenga, pairing it with a heavy open-hand chunni, diamond necklace, and a traditional nose ring
For the Garba night, Shloka wore a blue lehenga with a Gujarati pattern and multicolored embroidery
Shloka's metallic gold fish-cut lehenga was paired with a full-sleeved off-shoulder blouse, a heavy diamond necklace, and a maang tikka
Shloka experimented with a magenta Banarasi lehenga, a light gold blouse, and a shrug-style chunni
Shloka recreated Kareena Kapoor's iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' lehenga look with a peach one-shoulder blouse and lehenga
Shloka looked stunning in a pink and red Bandhani print lehenga with Gota Patti work and a puff-sleeved blouse
