Lifestyle

Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's stunning lehenga looks; Check photos

Shloka Ambani's Radiant Style

The Ambani family celebrated Anant and Radhika's wedding, where Shloka's stunning lehengas stole the show

Recreating the Wedding Lehenga

Shloka recreated her wedding lehenga, pairing it with a heavy open-hand chunni, diamond necklace, and a traditional nose ring

Shloka's Garba Night Look

For the Garba night, Shloka wore a blue lehenga with a Gujarati pattern and multicolored embroidery

Golden Lehenga Glamour

Shloka's metallic gold fish-cut lehenga was paired with a full-sleeved off-shoulder blouse, a heavy diamond necklace, and a maang tikka

Shloka's Banarasi Lehenga

Shloka experimented with a magenta Banarasi lehenga, a light gold blouse, and a shrug-style chunni

Shloka's Kareena-Inspired Look

Shloka recreated Kareena Kapoor's iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' lehenga look with a peach one-shoulder blouse and lehenga

Bandhani Lehenga with Puff Sleeves

Shloka looked stunning in a pink and red Bandhani print lehenga with Gota Patti work and a puff-sleeved blouse

