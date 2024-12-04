Police finds evidence of cartridges from Pakistan and USA following violent clashes in Sambhal

The violence in Sambhal erupted when a large crowd gathered near a mosque, chanting slogans during a survey team's activities. In a significant development, the police recovered several cartridges from the incident site, including one made in Pakistan.

In a significant breakthrough, the Sambhal police have uncovered a link between the recent Sambhal violence and Pakistan. On Tuesday, an empty cartridge marked as made in Pakistan was found at the site of the incident. During a search operation led by the forensic team along with the Municipal Corporation team, a total of six cartridges were recovered from the drains at the scene. Among them, one was manufactured in Pakistan and another in the USA.

"On Tuesday, the forensic team arrived at the Kot Garvi neighbourhood, where violence occurred on November 24 during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The team found six cartridges in the drains. One of these empty cartridges was manufactured at the Pakistan Ordnance Factory," said Additional SP Shrish Chandra as quoted by TOI.

Moradabad’s Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh confirmed the recovery of the cartridges and indicated a possible connection to Pakistan in the violence, in a statement to TOI.

"One of the cartridges had 'POF' (meaning Pakistan Ordnance Factory) written on it. It is a 9 mm cartridge, and the bullet was shot. It is suspected that it is made in Pakistan. Another 9 mm cartridge with 'FL with two stars' is possibly made in the USA. Additionally, two 12-bore and two 32-bore shell casings were found. The police team is still conducting a search operation using metal detectors. We are taking the help of the Municipal Corporation in the drive."

SP Sambhal said, "Two SITs were formed to carry out the investigation of the Sambhal violence. One of the investigation officers carried out a search operation with the support of the Municipal Corporation and recovered one made in Pakistan and one made in the USA cartridge, along with four other cartridges.

"The recovery of international cartridges is shocking for the police, and it will be investigated thoroughly with the help of investigation agencies. In the past, NIA took the help of local police in collecting information about criminals involved in anti-national activities. We will check the history of all criminals with any connection to terrorism and check if they were involved in the violence."

