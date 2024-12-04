ISRO to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission from Sriharikota today for groundbreaking solar research

ISRO's PSLV-C59 rocket will launch ESA's Proba-3 spacecraft, consisting of two satellites, to study the Sun's corona by creating an artificial solar eclipse, marking a significant milestone in ISRO-ESA collaboration.

ISRO to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission from Sriharikota today for groundbreaking solar research dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 spacecraft today for an important solar mission. The launch is scheduled for 4:08 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aboard ISRO's PSLV-C59 rocket. This launch marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between ISRO and ESA.

Also Read: Mangaluru International Airport receives bomb threat in Rameshwaram cafe blast style

The PSLV-C59 rocket will carry two satellites, built by ESA, into space. The mission involves a unique setup, where two spacecraft – the Coronagraph and the Occulter – will be sent together as part of the world's first precision formation flying mission. Weighing a combined 550 kg, these satellites will operate in tandem to study the Sun's outermost and hottest atmospheric layer, known as the corona.

“PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites into orbit. This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO’s engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration. A proud milestone in India’s space journey and a shining example of global partnerships," ISRO posted on X.

The mission's key objective is to study the Sun's corona by creating an artificial solar eclipse. This will be achieved by positioning the Coronagraph and Occulter satellites in such a way that one spacecraft blocks the Sun's light from the other, enabling detailed observations. The satellites will maintain a distance of approximately 150 meters, demonstrating the advanced capabilities of ISRO's PSLV rocket.

Proba-3 will provide vital insights into the Sun's corona, which remains a largely unexplored area in solar science. The mission highlights the growing strength of India's PSLV launch vehicle and showcases ISRO’s ongoing progress in the global space exploration arena.

Also Read: Police finds evidence of cartridges from Pakistan and USA following violent clashes in Sambhal
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL vkp

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border gcw

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on way to Sambhal, stopped; traffic snarls at UP border

Recent Stories

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed NTI

Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon