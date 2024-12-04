Cyclone Fengal rains wreak havoc in Bengaluru; BBMP's 'no complaints received' response sparks outrage

Cyclone Fengal’s relentless rains have disrupted life in Bengaluru, flooding roads, clogging drains, and turning markets into muddy fields. The BBMP’s claim of "no complaints received" sparked public outrage. With fallen trees, reopened potholes, and ongoing rainfall, residents demand urgent action.

Days of heavy rain brought on by Cyclone Fengal have thrown life out of gear in Bengaluru city, with roads submerged, traffic snarls, and markets turning into muddy fields. Despite mounting resident complaints, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has dismissed concerns, claiming that no formal grievances have been lodged.

BBMP’s response sparks outrage

BBMP Public Relations Head Suresh asserted that the city had not faced any significant problems due to the rains and stated, "No complaints have been received." This statement has sparked outrage among residents, who took to social media to voice their anger over flooded streets, fallen trees, and worsening road conditions.



Relentless rain since Saturday has left several key roads in Bengaluru waterlogged. By Tuesday evening, heavy showers further inundated underpasses, overpasses, and major routes like Tumkur Road, Mysore Road, and International Airport Road. The resulting traffic chaos left children and office-goers stranded for hours.

Clogged drains across the city worsened the situation, with rainwater mixed with sewage flooding streets. In some areas, water board pipelines burst under pressure, causing manholes to overflow and turning roads into hazardous pools.

Major markets such as K.R. Market, Yeshwantpur Market, and Avenue Road were turned into muddy quagmires, deterring buyers. Farmers who brought vegetables, greens, and flowers from surrounding villages struggled to sell their produce, with many items left discarded on the roadsides.

The heavy rains caused extensive damage to the city’s green cover. A tree branch fell in front of Vidhana Soudha, disrupting pedestrian movement. Over the past four days, 32 trees and 72 branches have fallen, adding to the city's woes.



The continuous rain has also exacerbated the city’s infamous pothole problem. Numerous potholes have reopened on major roads, endangering motorists, especially bikers. Despite BBMP’s earlier promises to address the issue with a cold mix, little progress has been made.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Singasandra recorded the highest rainfall on Tuesday at 2.2 cm, followed by Doresanipalya and University Pura at 2.1 cm each. Other affected areas included Vidyapeeth (1.9 cm), Arakere (1.8 cm), and RR Nagar (1.6 cm).

