Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains

    Female passengers have requested an additional women-only coach on metro trains due to rising safety concerns during peak hours. Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, supports this request after assessing the situation firsthand and will write to the government, aiming to improve safety and comfort for women commuters in Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    The female passengers have requested an additional coach reserved exclusively for women on metro trains, as a response to rising concerns over women's safety, especially during peak hours. This demand follows several recent complaints about sexual harassment on the metro.

    Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, has acknowledged these concerns and announced that she will be writing to the government to address this issue. "Women passengers have requested another coach be reserved during peak hours due to the overcrowding and subsequent safety issues," Dr Chaudhary stated after travelling on the metro from Vijayanagara station to several other stations to assess the situation firsthand.

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line tunnelling faces rough terrain, rock slows down TBM work

    The current provision of one reserved coach for women is proving insufficient during rush hours, prompting this appeal for increased safety measures. Dr Chaudhary's journey included stops at multiple stations where she engaged with women passengers to hear their grievances and suggestions.

    34-year-old man attempts suicide at Hosahalli metro station in Bengaluru, service halted temporarily

    During her visit to Vijayanagara Metro Station, Dr Chaudhary also discussed the existing facilities and welfare measures for female employees with officials and women staff of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). She later travelled to Krishnarajpura metro station, interacting with women passengers about their experiences and gathering feedback on their safety and comfort while using the metro services.

    The push for another reserved coach is seen as a necessary step to ensure the safety and comfort of women commuters, addressing the overcrowding issues that often lead to uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe situations. The State Women's Commission hopes that the government will take swift action to implement this change and enhance the overall metro experience for women in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year? vkp

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year?

    CID issues notice to Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    CID issues notice to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    Tomato prices surge amidst monsoon arrival in Karnataka: What's behind the sudden spike? vkp

    Tomato prices surge amidst monsoon arrival in Karnataka: What’s behind the sudden spike?

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far vkp

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters of Wayanad constituency; Slams ties between Adani and Modi anr

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters; Slams ties between Adani and Modi

    football FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues snt

    WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Mount Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams by Wing Commander Amit Chowdhury AJR

    Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon