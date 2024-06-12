Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains

Female passengers have requested an additional women-only coach on metro trains due to rising safety concerns during peak hours. Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, supports this request after assessing the situation firsthand and will write to the government, aiming to improve safety and comfort for women commuters in Bengaluru.

The female passengers have requested an additional coach reserved exclusively for women on metro trains, as a response to rising concerns over women's safety, especially during peak hours. This demand follows several recent complaints about sexual harassment on the metro.

Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, has acknowledged these concerns and announced that she will be writing to the government to address this issue. "Women passengers have requested another coach be reserved during peak hours due to the overcrowding and subsequent safety issues," Dr Chaudhary stated after travelling on the metro from Vijayanagara station to several other stations to assess the situation firsthand.



The current provision of one reserved coach for women is proving insufficient during rush hours, prompting this appeal for increased safety measures. Dr Chaudhary's journey included stops at multiple stations where she engaged with women passengers to hear their grievances and suggestions.



During her visit to Vijayanagara Metro Station, Dr Chaudhary also discussed the existing facilities and welfare measures for female employees with officials and women staff of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). She later travelled to Krishnarajpura metro station, interacting with women passengers about their experiences and gathering feedback on their safety and comfort while using the metro services.

The push for another reserved coach is seen as a necessary step to ensure the safety and comfort of women commuters, addressing the overcrowding issues that often lead to uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe situations. The State Women's Commission hopes that the government will take swift action to implement this change and enhance the overall metro experience for women in Bengaluru.

