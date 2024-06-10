Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: 34-year-old man attempts suicide at Hosahalli metro station in Bengaluru, service halted temporarily

    M. Sagar, a 34-year-old man battling depression, attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at Bengaluru's Hosahalli Metro Station, causing temporary metro service disruption. He was hospitalized with a minor head injury. Authorities, including Govindaraja Nagar and Vijayanagar police, are investigating. Sagar had halted his engineering studies and faced severe mental health issues.

    38-year-old man attempts suicide at Hosahalli metro station in Bengaluru, service halted temporarily vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

    A 34-year-old man named M. Sagar attempted to end his life by jumping onto the metro tracks at the Hosahalli Metro Station in Bengaluru. The incident caused significant disruption, with metro services halted temporarily while authorities conducted necessary checks.

    Sagar, a resident of Basaveshwar Nagar, was rushed to a local private hospital following the incident. He sustained a minor head injury and is currently receiving continued treatment. The Govindaraja Nagar police arrived at the hospital to gather information about the injured individual.

    According to reports, Sagar has been battling mental depression, which led to the suicide attempt. He left his mobile phone at home and headed straight to the metro station from his residence. Witnesses say he appeared to be deeply distressed before jumping onto the tracks.

    The incident also came under the jurisdiction of the Vijayanagara police station, who, along with metro staff and Sagar’s family, are working to piece together the sequence of events. Authorities are investigating further to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic attempt.

    Sagar, who had halted his engineering studies midway, has been suffering from severe mental health issues. His family and friends are cooperating with the police to provide more details about his mental state and recent activities.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Suspended JD(S) leader and former MP sent to 14 days judicial custody vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Suspended JD(S) leader and former MP sent to 14 days judicial custody

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers Rs 100 Garbage Tax, sparks concerns among residents vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP considers Rs 100 Garbage Tax, sparks concerns among residents

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line tunnelling faces rough terrain, rock slows down TBM work vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line tunnelling faces rough terrain, rock slows down TBM work

    'I do not possess a mobile phone': Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe vkp

    ‘I do not possess a mobile phone’: Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour vkp

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD: THIS Bengali actor to play antagonist opposite Prabhas ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: THIS Bengali actor to play antagonist opposite Prabhas

    Kerala: George Kurain gets MoS of Minority Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry anr

    Kerala: George Kurian gets MoS of Minority Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in Modi 3.0 cabinet

    Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama (WATCH)

    'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama

    Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nirmala, Jaishankar retain Big 4 ministries in Modi 3.0; check full list gcw

    Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nirmala, Jaishankar retain Big 4 ministries in Modi 3.0; check full list

    Modi 3.0: Suresh Gopi to be Minister of State for Culture and Tourism; Check details anr

    Modi 3.0: Suresh Gopi to serve as Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon