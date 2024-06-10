BREAKING: 34-year-old man attempts suicide at Hosahalli metro station in Bengaluru, service halted temporarily

M. Sagar, a 34-year-old man battling depression, attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at Bengaluru's Hosahalli Metro Station, causing temporary metro service disruption. He was hospitalized with a minor head injury. Authorities, including Govindaraja Nagar and Vijayanagar police, are investigating. Sagar had halted his engineering studies and faced severe mental health issues.

A 34-year-old man named M. Sagar attempted to end his life by jumping onto the metro tracks at the Hosahalli Metro Station in Bengaluru. The incident caused significant disruption, with metro services halted temporarily while authorities conducted necessary checks.

Sagar, a resident of Basaveshwar Nagar, was rushed to a local private hospital following the incident. He sustained a minor head injury and is currently receiving continued treatment. The Govindaraja Nagar police arrived at the hospital to gather information about the injured individual.

According to reports, Sagar has been battling mental depression, which led to the suicide attempt. He left his mobile phone at home and headed straight to the metro station from his residence. Witnesses say he appeared to be deeply distressed before jumping onto the tracks.

The incident also came under the jurisdiction of the Vijayanagara police station, who, along with metro staff and Sagar’s family, are working to piece together the sequence of events. Authorities are investigating further to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic attempt.

Sagar, who had halted his engineering studies midway, has been suffering from severe mental health issues. His family and friends are cooperating with the police to provide more details about his mental state and recent activities.

