Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line tunnelling faces rough terrain, rock slows down TBM work

    Tunnelling for Bengaluru's Pink Line metro faces delays as TBMs encounter slow progress due to extensive stone layers in the final phase. With 97% of the work completed, TBMs Tunga and Bhadra struggle to meet daily targets, raising doubts about the August deadline. Despite challenges, authorities aim to enhance Bengaluru's public transportation network with the Pink Line.

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line tunnelling faces rough terrain, rock slows down TBM work vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Tunnelling work for Bengaluru's Pink Line metro, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagwara, is hitting a snag as Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) encounter slow progress in the final phase. According to sources within the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the presence of extensive stone layers is impeding the pace of work, casting doubt on the completion of the tunnel by the scheduled August deadline.

    The Pink Line, spanning 21.26 kilometres overall, includes a 13.09-kilometre subway corridor. Currently, with 97% of the tunnel work completed, TBMs named Tunga and Bhadra are navigating the last stretch. Tunga, operating from K.J.Halli to Nagawara, has drilled 938 meters, while Bhadra, also along the same route, has dug 939 meters.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India

    TBMs typically move at a rate of 10-12 millimetres per minute with an inner circle diameter of 6.8 meters. However, when encountering rock layers, this pace slows significantly to 1-2 millimetres per minute, resulting in a daily traverse of 4-6 meters. Due to the obstruction posed by substantial stone layers, TBMs are struggling to meet the targeted daily progress.

    Ideally, the tunnelling work should have concluded by August. However, with the current challenges faced by the TBMs, meeting the deadline seems increasingly unlikely. BMRCL officials acknowledge the potential delay in completing other associated works.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

    The Pink Line's route, stretching from Gottigere to Nagawara, passes predominantly through commercial areas. Tunnel construction has been divided into four packages, with three already completed. Various TBMs, including Avani, Lavi, Urja, Vindhya, Rudra, Varada, and Vamika, have completed their respective segments. Additionally, construction of 12 stations along the tunnel and 6 on the elevated line is underway.

    The hindrances encountered in the final phase of tunnelling underscore the challenges inherent in mega-infrastructure projects. Despite setbacks, authorities remain committed to ensuring the timely completion of the Pink Line, which promises to enhance Bengaluru's public transportation network and alleviate congestion in the bustling city.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 1:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I do not possess a mobile phone': Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe vkp

    ‘I do not possess a mobile phone’: Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour vkp

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics vkp

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 'No delay in JS Sidharthan death probe...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 'No delay in JS Sidharthan death probe...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly

    Fat to fit: Know Sonakshi Sinha's weight loss journey RBA

    Fat to fit: Know Sonakshi Sinha's weight loss journey

    Actor to fashion designer: Chirag Paswan's careers before joining politics RKK

    Actor to fashion designer: Chirag Paswan's careers before politics

    Narendra Modi sworn-in as PM: What will be his salary, allowances and perks? gcw

    Narendra Modi sworn-in as PM: Know his salary, allowances and perks

    Somnath Bharti's hair-raising dilemma: AAP leader takes a U-turn on 'will shave head' promise AJR

    Somnath Bharti's hair-raising dilemma: AAP leader takes a U-turn on 'will shave head' promise

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon