Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally

Lifestyle
Cleaning the bathroom with baking soda once a week removes bad odor.
Mixing water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spraying it on the walls will reduce odor.
Pouring a mixture of salt and lemon juice on the bathroom floor and cleaning it will remove odor.
Burning camphor daily in the bathroom reduces odor and cleans the air.
Mixing water and an essential oil in a spray bottle and spraying it throughout the bathroom.
If there is moisture in the bathroom, it will smell bad, so always keep it dry.
