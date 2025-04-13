Lifestyle

Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally

Image credits: Freepik

1. Baking Soda

Cleaning the bathroom with baking soda once a week removes bad odor.

Image credits: Getty

2. Vinegar

Mixing water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spraying it on the walls will reduce odor.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Salt and Lemon

Pouring a mixture of salt and lemon juice on the bathroom floor and cleaning it will remove odor.

Image credits: Pinterest

4. Camphor

Burning camphor daily in the bathroom reduces odor and cleans the air.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Essential Oils

Mixing water and an essential oil in a spray bottle and spraying it throughout the bathroom.

Image credits: social media

Note

If there is moisture in the bathroom, it will smell bad, so always keep it dry.

Image credits: Freepik

