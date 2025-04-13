user
user icon

Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping & murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in Mumbai jail

Vishal Gawli, the prime accused in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai.

BREAKING: Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping, murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in jail shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Vishal Gawli, the prime accused in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai. Gawli reportedly hanged himself with a towel in the toilet around 3:30 am.

His body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. The Kharghar police have confirmed the incident, and further investigations are underway.

Vishal had allegedly kidnapped the girl with the help of Sakshi, his third wife, on December 23 when she was playing outside her house. He allegedly raped the girl and killed her. The couple then stuffed the body in a bag, took an autorickshaw to Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road and dumped the body there, police had claimed. The body was recovered on Dec 24 and Sakshi was arrested the same night.

Vishal was arrested the next day from Shegaon in Buldhana. The minor girl's parents had been demanding death penalty for the accused, who had been since lodged in police custody.

Also read: Tahawwur Rana to be confronted with NIA's mystery witness 'B' over 26/11 plot

Charge sheet filed Kalyan rape & murder

The Kolsewadi police had registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In February, a 948-page chargesheet was filed in a local court against the arrested couple. According to the police, the charge sheet consisted of over 200 pages of forensic evidence. The investigation team provided a detailed timeline of the entire episode, supported by CCTV footage - the circumstantial evidence that linked the accused to the crime.

Additionally, the charge sheet included witness testimony, panchnama, and other crucial pieces of evidence. The accused’s previous criminal records were also been attached to the charge sheet.

Also read: 30 men force entry into MP temple, thrash priest for not opening gates; BJP MLA's son under scanner (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis anr

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis

30 men force entry into MP temple, thrash priest for not opening gates; BJP MLA's son under scanner (WATCH) shk

30 men force entry into MP temple, thrash priest for not opening gates; BJP MLA's son under scanner (WATCH)

Himachal: Tourist bus en route Kasol overturns, leaves 31 injured shk

Himachal: Tourist bus en route Kasol overturns, leaves 31 injured (WATCH)

Tahawwur Rana to be confronted with NIA's mystery witness 'B' over 26/11 plot shk

Tahawwur Rana to be confronted with NIA's mystery witness 'B' over 26/11 plot

26/11 terror conspiracy not confined to India, says NIA court on Tahawwur Rana anr

26/11 terror conspiracy not confined to India, says NIA court on Tahawwur Rana

Recent Stories

India top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends AJR

India's top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends

Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally gcw

Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born' ATG

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born'

IPL 2025: SRH opener Head opens up on his verbal spat with Maxwell and Stoinis after win vs PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: SRH opener Head opens up on his verbal spat with Maxwell and Stoinis after win vs PBKS

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis anr

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon