Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born'

Lady Gaga lit up Coachella 2025 with a powerful performance of Shallow, reflecting on the personal impact of filming A Star Is Born. Her return to the iconic festival marked a nostalgic moment for fans and a tribute to a defining chapter in her career

Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Lady Gaga brought a wave of nostalgia to Coachella 2025 by performing her Oscar-winning song Shallow on the festival's opening night. The song, originally featured in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, holds deep personal significance for the artist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Before launching into the performance, Gaga reflected on her journey since her last Coachella appearance. She mentioned that she had released new music and participated in a film that had a profound impact on her life. She shared that A Star Is Born allowed her to express feelings she hadn’t previously voiced and emphasized how transformative the experience had been.

Gaga also expressed her excitement about performing Shallow again at Coachella. She encouraged the crowd to sing along with full energy, expressing how special the moment was for her and acknowledging the uniqueness of her fans.

The duet, famously performed with Bradley Cooper in the film, has become one of Gaga’s signature songs. A Star Is Born has a storied history, with previous versions led by Hollywood icons such as Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Janet Gaynor.

Her performance of Shallow not only celebrated the film’s legacy but also underscored its lasting impact on her artistic journey.

Gaga’s appearance was part of a star-studded Coachella 2025 lineup, which includes headliners Green Day and Post Malone, alongside acts like Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion.

