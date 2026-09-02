After their cloud kitchen failed, a Bengaluru couple pivoted to a food truck model. They launched Kried, a fried-chicken burger brand, after building an audience on Instagram by documenting their journey. This strategy created pre-launch hype, leading to immediate success.

A Bengaluru couple’s entrepreneurial journey from a failed cloud kitchen to a reportedly Rs 2 crore food business in just 10 months has caught attention online.

Entrepreneurs Kushal Reddy and Chahak Jain initially invested Rs 4 lakh to start a cloud kitchen in Bengaluru. However, the venture struggled to attract enough orders. High commissions charged by food delivery platforms, advertising expenses and a lack of direct customers eventually forced them to shut down the business.

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Instead of giving up, the couple changed their strategy. They launched Kried, a fried-chicken burger brand operating from a food truck in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. This time, they focused not only on the product but also on building an audience before the business officially opened.

While the food truck was being constructed, Chahak documented the process on Instagram, sharing the couple’s journey and plans with potential customers. The strategy reportedly helped Kried build a following of more than 5,000 Instagram users before its first burger was sold.

When Kried opened in September 2025, more than 100 customers reportedly visited on the first day. The business generated around Rs 30,000 in sales during its first three days.

According to the report, Kried has since grown to serve around 350–450 customers daily and generates close to Rs 1 lakh in sales each day. Its menu includes fried-chicken and paneer burgers, chicken popcorn, strips and fries.

An X post by Pratham of CapitalLens highlighted the dramatic turnaround, claiming that the venture went from a Rs 4 lakh failed cloud kitchen to around Rs 2 crore in revenue within 10 months.

The story has resonated online as an example of how changing a business model and using social media to build an audience can transform a struggling venture. The founders are now reportedly working towards a central kitchen and fast-casual restaurant outlets.