Bengaluru: Dead fly found in liquor bottle at bar near Electronic City

In a shocking incident at a Bar and Restaurant in Bengaluru, patrons discovered a dead fly inside a bottle of Mansion House alcohol, raising concerns about hygiene and quality control. Customers urge caution and thorough inspection of drinks. Complaints to the bar owner, Veeranna, reportedly went unanswered, adding to the outrage.

Bengaluru, January 13, 2024: In a shocking incident, customers at BVK Bar and Restaurant, located in Vittasandra near Electronics City, were left in dismay as they discovered a dead fly inside a bottle of alcohol. The unsettling find has raised concerns about hygiene and quality control at the establishment.

Customers who experienced this disturbing encounter urge fellow alcohol enthusiasts to exercise caution when patronizing BVK Bar and Restaurant. The dead fly was reportedly found in a bottle labelled Mansion House (MH), prompting immediate outrage and disgust among those who made the unsettling discovery.



One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed their shock at the incident, stating, "It's crucial to check the contents of the bottle before consuming any beverage. In this case, the dead fly was an unexpected and unsanitary addition to what should have been a standard drink."



The revelation has sparked concerns not only about the cleanliness of the establishment but also about the quality control measures in place. Customers are advised to thoroughly inspect their drinks and ensure there are no foreign objects inside the drink.

Attempts to address the issue with the bar owner, Veeranna, were reportedly unsuccessful, with patrons claiming that their complaints were dismissed.