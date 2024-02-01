Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Aranya Bhavan stenographer found dead on Tumkur railway tracks, suspicions of foul play arise

    Annapurna, a 50-year-old stenographer at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru, met a tragic and suspicious death while returning from Shimoga after an examination. Her brother reported her disappearance, and her lifeless body was found on railway tracks in Tumkur. The family suspects foul play, leading to the registration of a case by the police.

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    In a tragic incident near Tumkur, a staff member of Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru met an untimely and suspicious death while returning from Shimoga after the DAR examination. The deceased, identified as 50-year-old Annapurna, worked as a stenographer at Aranya Bhavan in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

    Annapurna, a resident of Malleswaram, had travelled to Shimoga to fulfil her duties as an examination room supervisor. The unfortunate incident occurred while she was on her way back to Bengaluru by train after completing her work.

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    Accompanied by her brother Brahmanand, who was travelling in the reservation coach, Annapurna was in the female general coach. However, upon Brahmanand's arrival at Bengaluru railway station on January 30, Annapurna was nowhere to be found. Concerned, Brahmanand reported her disappearance to the railway police.

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot

    Upon reviewing the CCTV footage at the railway stations, there was no trace of Annapurna alighting from the train. The search led to the discovery of her lifeless body on the railway tracks near Hirehalli in Tumkur, with her bag located 20 km away.

    The family members of Annapurna harbour suspicions about her demise, speculating that she may have been pushed from the train by miscreants. In response to their concerns, a case has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural Railway Police Station.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
