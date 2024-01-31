Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

A 19-year-old student, Vignesh K, tragically took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of the engineering department at PES College near Hosa Road in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred yesterday evening, has left the college community in grief. Vignesh was a first-year BBA student, and authorities have registered a case.

Vignesh, a resident of Raghavendra Layout, Hongasandra, was pursuing his first year of BBA at the renowned institution. The news of his tragic death came to light late, sending shockwaves through the campus.

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered at Agrahara Police Station in Parappa, though the exact reasons behind the young student's decision to end his life remain unknown at this time. The incident has cast a sombre atmosphere over PES College, with students and faculty grappling with the loss of a promising young life.