    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot

    In Alaguru village, Bagalkote district, a school bus collided with a bike, resulting in the tragic death of Shweta Patila (16), Sagar Kadakola (17), Govinda Jambagi (13), and Basavaraj Kotagi (17). Bagalkote SP Amarnath Reddy visited the site, and the police registered a case. Another incident involved a car-bike collision, claiming the life of farmer Somasekhar in Thimmalapur. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    A tragic collision between a school bus and a bike has led four children to lose their lives in Alaguru village, Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkote district. The victims have been identified as Shweta Patila (16), Sagar Kadakola (17), Govinda Jambagi (13), and Basavaraj Kotagi (17), leaving parents grief-stricken after the tragic demise of their beloved children.

    Bagalkote Superintendent of Police, Amarnath Reddy, visited the site and the hospital where the injured were admitted upon learning about the incident. The Jamkhandi Rural Police Station has registered a case concerning the unfortunate event.

    The incident unfolded as a result of a head-on collision between a school vehicle and a bike near Thimmalapur High School on the Honnavalli-Thimmalapura-Thipaturu road in the taluk on Sunday afternoon.

    In a separate incident, a car-bike collision claimed the life of a bike rider near Thimmalapur. The accident occurred as a car belonging to Shashank of Kodihalli, near Nonvinakere, was travelling from Honnavalli to Tipatur, colliding with bikers heading in the opposite direction. The collision resulted in the amputation of bike rider Somasekhar's leg, leading to his untimely death.

    Somasekhar, a 41-year-old farmer from Honnavalli village, was returning from selling areca nuts grown in his field in Tipatur. His passing leaves behind a grieving family, including two children, a wife, and parents. Another rider, Umesh, suffered a broken leg in the incident. The Honnavalli police station has registered a case, and investigations are underway.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
