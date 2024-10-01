Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide in Jhansi, cites extreme 'work pressure'

Tarun Saxena, an employee of Bajaj Finance in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, tragically died by suicide, blaming severe work stress in his note. He detailed intense pressure from senior managers to meet targets, even coercing employees to cover unpaid EMIs.

An employee of Bajaj Finance in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi has reportedly died by suicide, with police citing severe and excessive work pressure as a contributing factor. In his suicide note, Tarun Saxena described the unbearable work conditions, stating that his superiors placed immense pressure on him to meet deadlines, and threatened salary deductions if he failed.

On Monday morning, Tarun was found dead in his home, having locked his wife and children in a separate room before taking the tragic step, according to police reports.

In his distressing letter, Tarun specifically named Bajaj Finance and described the immense pressure he was under to meet targets, despite his best efforts. His role involved collecting EMIs for the company. He expressed his deep anxiety about the future, stating, "I am very tense about the future. I have lost my ability to think. I am going," before taking the tragic step.

In his note, Tarun revealed that he and other employees were forced to cover the unpaid EMIs they could not recover. Despite raising this issue with his superiors multiple times, no action was taken. He wrote, "I have not slept for 45 days. I have hardly eaten. I am under a lot of stress. Senior managers are pressuring me to meet targets at any cost or quit," highlighting the intense strain he was under.

Tarun made a heartfelt request to his family, writing, "You all take care of Megha, Yatharth, and Pihu. Mummy, Papa, I have never asked for anything, but I am doing so now. Please get the second floor built so that my family can live comfortably."

Tarun's suicide follows a wave of national outrage sparked by the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a former Ernst & Young (EY) employee, who also died due to work-related stress. Earlier this month, a letter from Anna's mother gained widespread attention on social media. Addressed to Rajiv Memani, the letter expressed her grief, lamenting that her daughter had passed away just four months after joining the company.

In response, Memani expressed his profound sorrow, stating, "I am deeply saddened and, as a father, I can only imagine Ms. Augustine's grief. I have conveyed my heartfelt condolences to the family, although nothing can truly fill the void in their lives."

