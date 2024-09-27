Bengaluru murder: Mukti confesses to killing in death note, brother alleges Mahalakshmi extorted money; Read

Mahalakshmi’s gruesome murder by Mukti Ranjan Roy, who later fled to Odisha and committed suicide, has shocked Bengaluru. Roy’s death note reveals a violent altercation over marriage. Police are collecting evidence and may arrest anyone who aided his escape before his suicide.

The chilling murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepal-based woman who resided in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval, has left the city shocked as disturbing details emerge from the death note of Mukti Ranjan Roy, the main suspect in the case. After murdering Mahalakshmi, Mukti Ranjan fled to Odisha on a bike and later committed suicide. This incident has prompted the police to file an abated charge sheet. The police concluded that, although Mukti Ranjan’s involvement in the case is proven, his death has led them to submit an abated charge sheet.

The police are currently gathering all related evidence before finalizing the charge sheet. Blood samples and fingerprints of the deceased accused are being collected for analysis. Following an appeal to the local court, Mukti Ranjan's mobile phone was seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Additionally, blood samples found at the crime scene have been sent for a luminol test to detect hidden bloodstains.



The case revolves around a brutal murder that took place on September 2, when Mahalakshmi and Mukti Ranjan, who were in a relationship, had a violent altercation at her residence. According to Mukti Ranjan’s death note, he claimed that an argument regarding their marriage led to the fight. Mahalakshmi reportedly attacked him first, striking him on the forehead, after which he retaliated by hitting her, causing her to collapse. Mukti Ranjan then suffocated her to death when she was unconscious.

What followed was nothing short of horrific. On September 3, Mukti Ranjan allegedly bought two knives and a Hacksaw blade from Malleshwaram and returned to Mahalakshmi's house. He dragged her body to the bathroom, where he dismembered it into 59 pieces. After meticulously cleaning the crime scene with acid to erase any blood traces, he fled the city on a Bajaj Platinum bike.

Mukti Ranjan travelled over 1,550 kilometres on his bike, escaping from Bengaluru to his hometown of Bhuinpur, near Bhadrak in Odisha, via Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. During this period, he informed his brother, Shaktiranjan Das, and his mother about the murder. His brother has now come forward with allegations against Mahalakshmi, accusing her of extorting money from Mukti Ranjan. According to Shaktiranjan, Mahalakshmi had forced Mukti Ranjan to give her a gold chain, three rings, and an expensive mobile phone. He claimed that Mukti Ranjan had stopped sending money to their family due to Mahalakshmi’s demands.



Mukti Ranjan reportedly stayed at his brother’s house in Hebbagodi for three days after the murder, where he confided in his brother about the crime. He also informed another brother and his mother about what he had done. Mukti Ranjan documented all the details of the murder in a chilling death note before he hanged himself in Odisha's village.

In the death note, Mukti Ranjan claimed that Mahalakshmi, who worked as a salesgirl at the same store where he was a manager, had been demanding marriage despite already being married and having a child. He mentioned that their relationship, which had lasted for five to six months, had become increasingly volatile, with Mahalakshmi frequently confronting him at work and causing public scenes.



Following the brutal murder, Mukti Ranjan even took photos and videos of Mahalakshmi’s dismembered body before fleeing. His death note detailed how the fight over marriage escalated and how Mahalakshmi’s attack triggered the horrific sequence of events.

The probe continues, and police are preparing to record statements under Section 164 from Mukti Ranjan's brother, Shaktiranjan, and other key witnesses. Despite Mukti Ranjan’s death, if anyone is found to have helped him in his escape, they could still face arrest.

