The Supreme Court directed the Assam government to ensure a speedy trial against Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The court was hearing Mahanta's bail plea and adjourned it to October 5.

SC Directs Expeditious Trial

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and expeditious trial against Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, facing criminal charges in singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was informed by the State that the trial was being conducted on a day-to-day basis and that several key witnesses were expected to depose in the coming weeks. Justice Nagarathna observed orally that the court was putting the State under pressure to ensure that the trial progressed and said that the bench would assess the progress made when the matter came up again. The top court was hearing Mahanta's bail plea. It has now listed the bail plea for further hearing on October 5.

Arguments in Court

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mahanta, argued that the singer was an adult who had voluntarily boarded a boat, entered the sea wearing a life jacket and subsequently drowned, while Mahanta was not present when the incident occurred. He also questioned the allegation that Mahanta had conspired to cause Garg's death by failing to take adequate care of him or by providing him alcohol. Dave said that Garg was an adult and that Mahanta could not be held responsible for his decision to consume alcohol.

The State, however, maintained that Garg's death was not an accident and that the prosecution had material suggesting a conspiracy. The singer died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba diving accident, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. Mahanta, who has organised the Northeast Festival since 2013, was arrested following Garg's death. (ANI)