Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao defended the Saharanpur mosque demolition, asserting it was based on a court order. He accused the AIMIM of attempting to communalise the issue for political gain in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Defends Saharanpur Mosque Demolition

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday defended the demolition of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, asserting that the action was taken following a court order and should not be communalised for political gain.

Speaking to ANI, Rao took a sharp dig at the AIMIM, accusing the party of trying to "whip up" the issue in Uttar Pradesh to serve its own political interests. "The demolition of the mosque is based on a court order. There may be different claims from political parties like AIMIM of Hyderabad—which is trying to whip up this issue in Uttar Pradesh for its own political benefit," Rao said.

The BJP leader emphasised that the administration was merely implementing a legal directive. "Therefore, I do not think it is an act of mischief by the government or anyone else, as it stems from a judicial order, and action was taken solely on that basis. This need not be communalised or politicised," he added.

Rao’s remarks come after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Telangana BJP Outlines Assembly Strategy

Turning his focus to state politics, Rao informed that the Telangana BJP has finalised its strategy to corner the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government during the upcoming Assembly session starting Monday. "The assembly session in Telangana is going to commence. Our MLAs and MLCs had a legislative party meeting, and I was also present with them. It has been decided by our legislators, both in the Council and in the Telangana Assembly, to raise the issue of the government's failures. Mainly among them is the student fee reimbursement issue," Rao said.

"Additionally, we will raise the issue of placing prohibited land under Section 22A, which is a serious matter causing immense hardship to farmers and the common man, and question the government regarding the failure to fulfil promises made in their election manifesto," he added.

(ANI)