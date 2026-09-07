Congress MP Mallu Ravi urged President Murmu to intervene over an alleged 'purification' ceremony after Mallikarjun Kharge's Haldwani visit. He demanded an inquiry and strict action, calling the act an instance of caste discrimination.

MP Urges Presidential Intervention

Congress MP Mallu Ravi urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene over an alleged caste-based ‘purification’ row after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Haldwani.

In his letter dated September 2, 2026, Ravi said he was writing with “deep pain, anguish and a profound sense of constitutional responsibility” over the incident. He alleged that a so-called “purification” or Shuddhikaran ceremony was reportedly conducted after Kharge’s visit.

Constitutional Violations Cited

Ravi said the incident was particularly disturbing because Kharge is a senior political leader and holds the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Ravi argued that such an act was not merely an insult to an individual but raised wider concerns about caste discrimination and untouchability.

Referring to the Constitution, he pointed to Articles 14, 15 and 17, which respectively deal with equality before law, prohibition of discrimination on grounds including caste, and abolition of untouchability. He said the alleged act of “purification” after the presence of a Dalit leader was incompatible with constitutional values and the vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The Nagarkurnool MP also said the incident sent a “dangerous message” if a person holding a high public office could allegedly face such humiliation because of caste identity.

Demand for Inquiry and Legal Action

As a member of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Ravi said he considered it his constitutional duty to bring the matter before the President.

In his representation, Ravi requested President Murmu to ensure a fair, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the entire incident. He also sought identification of the persons who allegedly organised, supported or participated in the reported purification ceremony.

Ravi further demanded strict legal action if an inquiry establishes caste-based humiliation, untouchability or offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with other applicable laws. He also urged that appropriate directions be issued to prevent such caste-based practices from being repeated in any public institution or public place in the country.

The Congress MP said the alleged incident required the “strongest constitutional response” and urged the President to ensure that the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity remained meaningful for all citizens.

At the end of the letter, Ravi said that SC/ST members of Parliament also wish to collectively place their concerns before the President in person. He sought an appointment with Murmu on September 8, 2026, or on any other date and time convenient to her, citing the gravity of the matter. (ANI)