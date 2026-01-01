Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the BJP government, challenging CM Saini to name one development project in Bhiwani in 12 years. He criticised the state's rising debt, deteriorating law and order, and lack of permanent jobs.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government, challenging the Chief Minister to name a single major development project completed in Bhiwani over the last 12 years.

Addressing the media in Bhiwani, Hooda levelled serious allegations against the state government regarding deteriorating law and order, mounting debt, the plight of farmers, and the lack of permanent employment for the youth. Hooda said, “You are in Bhiwani; name just one work done here in 12 years. You are excused. Just tell us what happened, and I will admit, yes, a very good job was done,” adding that Haryana, which was ranked number one in per capita income and per capita investment during the Congress government, has deteriorated significantly today. He put the government in the dock over the state's financial condition and law and order. Hooda claimed that the state now carries a debt of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore, and the government has reached a point where it is taking loans just to pay loan instalments and interest. He said that Haryana is continuously slipping from its past standing.

On Farmers' Issues and Govt Promises

Hooda also hit back at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s claim of achieving 10 to 12 times more development and providing higher compensation to farmers during the BJP's 12 years compared to the Congress government's 10 years. Raising questions regarding farmers and the government's past promises, Hooda said that doubling farmers' income was promised, but the government should also answer how many times their input costs have increased.

Attack on Law and Order

Hooda also attacked the government over law and order. He questioned the government’s functioning regarding deteriorating law and order and rising crime in the state.

Assembly Protocol and Political Notices

On the issue of jostling and protocol in the Assembly, Hooda said he is well aware of Assembly protocols. He questioned on whose orders he was stopped from entering the Assembly. Hooda said he had even asked the Assembly Speaker on whose instructions the order to stop him was issued, but he received no answer.

On the question of sending a notice to INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Hooda clearly stated that the notice had already been sent, and if needed, it would be sent again.

Criticism Over Employee Policies

Meanwhile, Hooda cornered the government on the issues facing state employees, including sanitation workers. He said the government is not showing seriousness regarding the regularisation policy for employees. Citing the Congress government's 2014 policy, Hooda said that employees who completed three years of service were regularised. He demanded that the government implement the same policy.

Temporary Employment via HKRN

Hooda also targeted the government over the HKRN (Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam). He alleged that instead of regular recruitment, youth are being given temporary employment.

Hooda demanded that the government regularise existing employees and initiate regular recruitment for the youth.

Allegations of Corruption in Job Recruitment

When asked about alleged irregularities in jobs, Hooda pointed to cases linked to the HPSC to attack the government, stating that cases involving corruption have come to light.

During this, Hooda surrounded the BJP government with issues of the state’s economic condition, farmers, employees, unemployment, and law and order, claiming that Haryana has fallen behind its earlier pace of development. (ANI)