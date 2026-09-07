A brawl broke out at a Jubilee Hills pub in Hyderabad, with groups attacking each other with chairs and beer bottles. Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav's brother was present during the incident. Both parties later compromised, and no police case was registered.

A brawl involving two groups broke out at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, with those involved allegedly attacking each other with chairs and beer bottles, police said. The incident took place within the limits of Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Clash Details and High-Profile Presence

According to the police, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav’s brother, Arvind Kumar Yadav, was also present at the pub when the incident took place.

The clash reportedly turned violent as members of both groups attacked each other using chairs and beer bottles inside the pub.

Compromise Reached, No Case Filed

The incident was later brought under control, with both sides reaching a compromise.

A police official from Jubilee Hills Police Station confirmed that no case has been registered in connection with the incident so far. “Two groups brutally attacked each other. Both parties compromised, and no case has been registered so far,” the Jubilee Hills Police official said.

The videos of the incident recorded by people present have gone viral, showing the confrontation at the pub. (ANI)