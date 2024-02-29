Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    Scientists led by Prasad Chandra Tudu of ZSI made the discovery along a three-kilometer stretch from the low inter-tidal zones of Digha in West Bengal to Udaypur in Odisha over the last two years.

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    A newly discovered marine slug species found in the wet and sandy beaches of Odisha and Bengal has been named after President Droupadi Murmu by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). Known as Melanochlamys Droupadi, this sea slug exhibits distinctive features, such as a head-shield, brownish-black color, and a striking ruby red spot. The naming honors President Droupadi Murmu's significant role, with the discovery shedding light on the diverse marine life along the coasts of the Bay of Bengal.

    Scientists led by Prasad Chandra Tudu of ZSI made the discovery along a three-kilometer stretch from the low inter-tidal zones of Digha in West Bengal to Udaypur in Odisha over the last two years.

    India's GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH)

    The species, confirmed through a meticulous examination of morphological, anatomical, and molecular characteristics, stands out as the second head-shield sea slug species found in India. With a maximum length of up to seven mm, Melanochlamys Droupadi is distinctively marked by its brownish-black hue and a vibrant ruby red spot.

    Tudu, the lead author of the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Molluscan Research, explained the significance of the discovery. Having collected 145 specimens from the north-eastern coast of the Bay of Bengal, Tudu highlighted that this sea slug species is unique, with most of its relatives found in temperate regions of the Indo-Pacific Oceanic realm.

    The naming decision was rooted in the scientists' freedom to name discovered species, and Tudu chose to honor President Droupadi Murmu, given their shared roots in the Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj.

    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    Sea slugs, a type of mollusc, inhabit marine environments and exhibit slug-like characteristics. Known for their diverse habitat range, sea slugs are rapid hunters feeding on mobile prey like other sea slugs, marine worms, and small fishes.

    The newly discovered Melanochlamys Droupadi is a hermaphrodite, possessing both male and female reproductive parts. However, for reproduction, these sea slugs rely on another sea slug.

    The naming of species after prominent figures is not uncommon in the scientific community. In a similar vein, ZSI scientists had previously named another variety of head-shield sea slugs as Melanochlamys bengalensis, discovered along the coast from Digha and Dhamra in 2022, after the Bay of Bengal.

    The tradition of naming species after notable figures extends beyond India, as evidenced by NASA naming a bacteria after former president APJ Abdul Kalam and the Botanical Survey of India naming a plant species after him in 2017. Other instances include a cactus named after Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 and a species of eel named Gymnothorax Odishi after its discovery at Odisha's Gopalpur beach in 2018.

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH) AJR

    India's GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH)

    Deceived with job promises, 20 Indians remain stranded in Russia, says India AJR

    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    Indore Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video gcw

    Indore: Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video

    Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested by West Bengal Police from Jharkhand gcw

    Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi arrested from Jharkhand; check details

    Recent Stories

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years? RKK

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years?

    football Pogba to Maradona: 10 footballers who were banned for doping osf

    Pogba to Maradona: 10 footballers who were banned for doping

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon