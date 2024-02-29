ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

Scientists led by Prasad Chandra Tudu of ZSI made the discovery along a three-kilometer stretch from the low inter-tidal zones of Digha in West Bengal to Udaypur in Odisha over the last two years.

A newly discovered marine slug species found in the wet and sandy beaches of Odisha and Bengal has been named after President Droupadi Murmu by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). Known as Melanochlamys Droupadi, this sea slug exhibits distinctive features, such as a head-shield, brownish-black color, and a striking ruby red spot. The naming honors President Droupadi Murmu's significant role, with the discovery shedding light on the diverse marine life along the coasts of the Bay of Bengal.

Scientists led by Prasad Chandra Tudu of ZSI made the discovery along a three-kilometer stretch from the low inter-tidal zones of Digha in West Bengal to Udaypur in Odisha over the last two years.

The species, confirmed through a meticulous examination of morphological, anatomical, and molecular characteristics, stands out as the second head-shield sea slug species found in India. With a maximum length of up to seven mm, Melanochlamys Droupadi is distinctively marked by its brownish-black hue and a vibrant ruby red spot.

Tudu, the lead author of the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Molluscan Research, explained the significance of the discovery. Having collected 145 specimens from the north-eastern coast of the Bay of Bengal, Tudu highlighted that this sea slug species is unique, with most of its relatives found in temperate regions of the Indo-Pacific Oceanic realm.

The naming decision was rooted in the scientists' freedom to name discovered species, and Tudu chose to honor President Droupadi Murmu, given their shared roots in the Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj.

Sea slugs, a type of mollusc, inhabit marine environments and exhibit slug-like characteristics. Known for their diverse habitat range, sea slugs are rapid hunters feeding on mobile prey like other sea slugs, marine worms, and small fishes.

The newly discovered Melanochlamys Droupadi is a hermaphrodite, possessing both male and female reproductive parts. However, for reproduction, these sea slugs rely on another sea slug.

The naming of species after prominent figures is not uncommon in the scientific community. In a similar vein, ZSI scientists had previously named another variety of head-shield sea slugs as Melanochlamys bengalensis, discovered along the coast from Digha and Dhamra in 2022, after the Bay of Bengal.

The tradition of naming species after notable figures extends beyond India, as evidenced by NASA naming a bacteria after former president APJ Abdul Kalam and the Botanical Survey of India naming a plant species after him in 2017. Other instances include a cactus named after Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 and a species of eel named Gymnothorax Odishi after its discovery at Odisha's Gopalpur beach in 2018.

