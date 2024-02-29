Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

Derek O'Brien challenged the BJP to take action against another controversial figure, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, turning the matter into a Centre versus West Bengal and BJP versus Trinamool issue.

Amidst the Sandeshkhali unrest, where numerous women faced days of sexual assault and land grabbing, the Trinamool Congress took decisive action on Thursday (February 29) by suspending Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused for 6 years. Following his arrest by the West Bengal Police, the party announced a six-year suspension, stripping Shahjahan of all TMC posts he previously held. This move came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal.

Trinamool leaders, Derek O'Brien and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, disclosed the suspension decision in a press conference. They emphasized the West Bengal government's commitment to upholding the rule of law, contrasting it with what they deemed as the BJP's attempts to disrupt the situation surrounding the Sandeshkhali incident.

Derek O'Brien challenged the BJP to take action against another controversial figure, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, turning the matter into a Centre versus West Bengal and BJP versus Trinamool issue.

Bratya Basu highlighted that Sheikh Shahjahan couldn't be arrested earlier due to a court order, as noted by Abhishek Bandyopadhyay. However, with the removal of this restriction, the West Bengal Police swiftly apprehended Shahjahan, refuting any involvement of a central agency.

Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest by the West Bengal Police resulted in a 10-day police custody, with the CID subsequently taking over the case. Simultaneously, Trinamool's suspension decision for six years underscored the severity of the accusations against the Sandeshkhali case's main accused.

