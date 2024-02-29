Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

    Derek O'Brien challenged the BJP to take action against another controversial figure, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, turning the matter into a Centre versus West Bengal and BJP versus Trinamool issue.

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Amidst the Sandeshkhali unrest, where numerous women faced days of sexual assault and land grabbing, the Trinamool Congress took decisive action on Thursday (February 29) by suspending Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused for 6 years. Following his arrest by the West Bengal Police, the party announced a six-year suspension, stripping Shahjahan of all TMC posts he previously held. This move came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal.

    Trinamool leaders, Derek O'Brien and West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, disclosed the suspension decision in a press conference. They emphasized the West Bengal government's commitment to upholding the rule of law, contrasting it with what they deemed as the BJP's attempts to disrupt the situation surrounding the Sandeshkhali incident.

    '43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer

    Derek O'Brien challenged the BJP to take action against another controversial figure, former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, turning the matter into a Centre versus West Bengal and BJP versus Trinamool issue.

    Bratya Basu highlighted that Sheikh Shahjahan couldn't be arrested earlier due to a court order, as noted by Abhishek Bandyopadhyay. However, with the removal of this restriction, the West Bengal Police swiftly apprehended Shahjahan, refuting any involvement of a central agency.

    Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest by the West Bengal Police resulted in a 10-day police custody, with the CID subsequently taking over the case. Simultaneously, Trinamool's suspension decision for six years underscored the severity of the accusations against the Sandeshkhali case's main accused.

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld

    43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer AJR

    '43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state

    1993 Mumbai bomb blasts: TADA Court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, who was charged as 'bomb-maker'

    Who is Abdul Karim Tunda, charged as 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts 'bomb-maker'?

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death AJR

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death

    Recent Stories

    cricket Kirti Azad: Ranji Trophy participation essential for all, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli osf

    Kirti Azad: Ranji Trophy participation essential for all, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Amazing benefits of ragi powder for health rkn

    Amazing benefits of ragi powder for health

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address avv

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informs seven bills sent to President, 3 withheld

    43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer AJR

    '43 cases, will keep you busy for 10 years': Calcutta HC to Sheikh Shahjahan's lawyer

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon