Is WhatsApp draining your mobile battery? Here’s how you can fix it easily

Learn how to significantly reduce WhatsApp data usage on calls and media uploads without compromising quality. Extend your mobile recharge with these simple settings adjustments. Save data, stay connected!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

Using WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, frequently causes mobile data to deplete more quickly than anticipated. With billions of people currently utilizing the network for file sharing, calls, and messaging, its popularity is only expected to expand. Making minor adjustments to the settings may help you conserve data while still utilizing all of the app's capabilities, even though the program may use a lot of data and drain your phone's battery.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro to Google Pixel 9 Pro: Top 5 alternatives to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

article_image2

WhatsApp is used to communicate documents and images in addition to facilitating audio and video calls. These days, constant conversations and high-resolution file sharing can rapidly use up all of your mobile bandwidth. However, you can drastically reduce your data use by adjusting two important options.

Step 1: Modify the call parameters

To cut down on data use when making video and audio calls:
- Launch WhatsApp.
- Choose Settings by tapping the three dots in the upper-right corner.
- Select Data and Storage.
- Turn on the Use Less Data for Calls option under Network Usage.
- With this setting, calls will use less data while still having high-quality audio.

Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 6 to OnePlus Pad Go: Top 5 tablets under Rs 25,000 with amazing features

article_image3

WhatsApp logo

Step 2: Adjust the quality of the media upload
Altering the quality of the images and videos you send is another method to conserve data:
- Tap Media Upload Quality under Storage and Data.
- Select Standard Quality above HD.
- By making this change, your media uploads will still produce crisp images while using less data.

Also Read | Realme 13 Pro to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

These simple changes could make a big difference, especially if you rely on smaller mobile recharges. You may extend the duration of your mobile data use for the full day by changing these two WhatsApp settings. These pointers can help you stay online without constantly recharging your WhatsApp, whether you use it for personal or professional relationships. Give them a try now to experience unbroken communication.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use gcw

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

Recent Stories

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings? RBA

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings?

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS) vkp

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS)

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons (WATCH) shk

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 top actresses who flaunt their stretch marks RBA

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 Bollywood actresses who flaunt their stretch marks

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

BREAKING: Adani Group denies US bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, vows to seek legal recourse

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon