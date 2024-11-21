MHA cracks down on cyber fraud: Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked

The crackdown was initiated by the Home Ministry's cybercrime coordination centre based on complaints filed by victims through online platforms. The flagged accounts were reviewed and blocked following directives to WhatsApp from the ministry.

In a move to combat digital arrest fraud, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked as many as 17,000 WhatsApp accounts allegedly linked to cyber scams. These accounts were primarily traced to countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, where fraudulent operations are reported to thrive.

The crackdown was initiated by the Home Ministry's cybercrime coordination centre based on complaints filed by victims through online platforms. The flagged accounts were reviewed and blocked following directives to WhatsApp from the ministry.

This development comes in the wake of a detailed investigation uncovered fraudulent call centres operating out of Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. These call centres are often linked to Chinese casinos in Cambodia, serving as hubs for organized cybercrime. Investigations further revealed a disturbing trend of human trafficking, where Indian citizens are lured to Cambodia under the guise of job offers, only to be coerced into executing online financial scams.

One of the primary tactics employed in these scams is 'digital arrest' fraud. Scammers impersonate law enforcement officials such as CBI agents, income tax officers, or customs agents to intimidate victims. Under the guise of fabricated accusations of illegal activities, they pressure individuals to transfer large sums of money.

The scale of this fraud is staggering. It is reported that scammers siphon off approximately Rs 6 crore daily through such schemes. In the first ten months of this year alone, these fraudulent operations have caused losses amounting to Rs 2,140 crore. The cyber wing has recorded 92,334 cases related to digital arrest frauds till October.

Acknowledging the growing menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently issued a public warning, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the national cyber helpline.

