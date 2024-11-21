Winter Immunity: Oranges to Ginger; 6 superfoods for the cold season to keep flu away

Winter often brings a surge in illnesses, making it crucial to fortify the immune system. Including superfoods in your diet can provide essential nutrients to combat seasonal ailments. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural healing properties, these foods help keep you healthy and energized

Oranges or any Citrus Foods

Oranges or any other citrus foods like Amla are a rich souce of Vitamin- C and this helps in combating seasonal flu. They combat seasonal colds, enhance iron absorption, and act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage. Their refreshing taste also energizes during cold days.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe sore throats and combat infections. Rich in gingerol, it aids digestion, boosts immunity, and provides warmth. It’s perfect in teas or soups to fend off chills and improve overall health during the winter months