Winter Immunity: Oranges to Ginger; 6 superfoods for the cold season to keep flu away

Winter often brings a surge in illnesses, making it crucial to fortify the immune system. Including superfoods in your diet can provide essential nutrients to combat seasonal ailments. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural healing properties, these foods help keep you healthy and energized

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Winters are great to enjoy but it brings with it seasonal challenges like flu, pneumonia and other viral diseases. It is important to keep your immunity high to keep with these seasonal problems. Here are few super foods which help in maintaining health during these cold months. 

Oranges or any Citrus Foods

Oranges or any other citrus foods like Amla are a rich souce of Vitamin- C and this helps in combating seasonal flu. They combat seasonal colds, enhance iron absorption, and act as antioxidants, protecting cells from damage. Their refreshing taste also energizes during cold days.

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe sore throats and combat infections. Rich in gingerol, it aids digestion, boosts immunity, and provides warmth. It’s perfect in teas or soups to fend off chills and improve overall health during the winter months

article_image2

Garlic

Known for its natural antibacterial properties, garlic enhances immunity by stimulating white blood cell production. Its sulfur compounds, such as allicin, fight infections and cold symptoms, making it a winter staple to ward off illness and strengthen the body.

Spinach

Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, spinach boosts immunity and promotes skin health. Its antioxidants and beta carotene increase the body’s infection-fighting capabilities. Versatile in soups, curries, or salads, spinach provides essential nutrients to keep winter ailments at bay

article_image3

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. It boosts immunity, soothes inflammation, and fights infections. Add it to milk, teas, or curries for a health boost that’s especially comforting in the colder months.

Almonds

A handful of almonds daily provides vitamin E, which is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Their healthy fats keep energy levels up while reducing inflammation, making them a perfect snack for winter wellness and strength

