    MEA confirms 20 Indians stranded in Russia, worked as support staff for army

    Amidst recent reports suggesting the involvement of some Indians as support staff in conflict zones linked to the Ukraine war, where they allegedly faced coercion into fighting alongside Russian soldiers, the Ministry of External Affairs affirmed its commitment to actively pursuing cases involving Indians serving in the Russian army.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday (February 29) acknowledged the plight of 20 Indians who, under the pretext of securing promising jobs, find themselves trapped in Russia. These individuals had initially traveled to Russia to work as support staff or helpers with the Russian army, and their appeal for assistance has reached Indian authorities.

    MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation and said, "It is our understanding that there are 20 people who've gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army. These are the people who have contacted us, and that is our understanding that this is the number that we have there."

    In a separate development, the MEA spokesperson also shared that the first team of technical personnel to operate advanced light helicopters has reached Maldives. This team is set to replace the existing personnel responsible for operating this platform.

    Amidst recent reports suggesting the involvement of some Indians as support staff in conflict zones linked to the Ukraine war, where they allegedly faced coercion into fighting alongside Russian soldiers, the Ministry of External Affairs affirmed its commitment to actively pursuing cases involving Indians serving in the Russian army. The goal is to secure their early discharge.

    In response to concerns raised by Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of AIMIM, about Indians allegedly coerced into fighting alongside Russian soldiers, the MEA issued an official statement.

    The ministry clarified that each reported case has been diligently pursued, with discussions involving the Indian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. As a result of these efforts, several Indians have already been discharged from service.

