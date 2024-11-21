UP student loses Rs 2.5 lakh in online game, fakes abduction & demand ransom from family; WATCH dramatic video

In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old student from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, faked her own abduction planned with the help of her four friends to settle mounting debts incurred through online gaming losses.

In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old student from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, faked her own abduction planned with the help of her four friends to settle mounting debts incurred through online gaming losses. The teen, a Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) student, reportedly lost a staggering Rs 2.5 lakh in an online game and further borrowed money from friends to recover her losses, only to lose that as well.

Desperate to repay her debts, she teamed up with four friends—Hridayesh, Priyanshu, Shivam, and Nandkishore—to stage her abduction. The group planned the hoax, even creating a disturbing video where the student appeared bound and helpless in a locked room. This video was sent to her family, accompanied by a chilling demand for Rs 6 lakh in ransom.

The video that has now surfaced on social media showed the girl locked in a dark room with her hands and legs tied.

The distraught family, alarmed by the video, promptly alerted the police. The Jhansi Police swung into action and within hours, tracked down the student and her accomplices, who confessed to the fabricated kidnapping.

"Three of them were taken into custody and after interrogation, a mobile phone was recovered using which the ransom call was made," a police official said.

All five individuals are now in custody.

Also read: FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

Latest Videos