UP student loses Rs 2.5 lakh in online game, fakes abduction & demand ransom from family; WATCH dramatic video

In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old student from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, faked her own abduction planned with the help of her four friends to settle mounting debts incurred through online gaming losses.

UP student loses Rs 2.5 lakh in online game, fakes abduction & demand ransom from family; WATCH dramatic video shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old student from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, faked her own abduction planned with the help of her four friends to settle mounting debts incurred through online gaming losses. The teen, a Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) student, reportedly lost a staggering Rs 2.5 lakh in an online game and further borrowed money from friends to recover her losses, only to lose that as well.

Desperate to repay her debts, she teamed up with four friends—Hridayesh, Priyanshu, Shivam, and Nandkishore—to stage her abduction. The group planned the hoax, even creating a disturbing video where the student appeared bound and helpless in a locked room. This video was sent to her family, accompanied by a chilling demand for Rs 6 lakh in ransom.

The video that has now surfaced on social media showed the girl locked in a dark room with her hands and legs tied.

The distraught family, alarmed by the video, promptly alerted the police. The Jhansi Police swung into action and within hours, tracked down the student and her accomplices, who confessed to the fabricated kidnapping.

"Three of them were taken into custody and after interrogation, a mobile phone was recovered using which the ransom call was made," a police official said.

All five individuals are now in custody.

Also read: FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

BREAKING: Adani Group denies US bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, vows to seek legal recourse

Top executive of Mumbai IT firm duped of Rs 6 point 3 crore in Pune largest online scam anr

Top executive of Mumbai IT firm duped of Rs 6.3 Crore in Pune’s largest online scam

Adani must be arrested immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets Gautam Adani, SEBI chief AJR

'Adani must be arrested immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets Gautam Adani, SEBI chief

MHA cracks down on cyber fraud: Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked AJR

MHA cracks down on cyber fraud: Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked

Gautam Adani indicted in US: Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe, BJP questions timing of charges snt

Gautam Adani indicted in US: Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe, BJP questions timing of charges

Recent Stories

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings? RBA

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: How to earn 10 Lakh Fund with Rs 80 daily savings?

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS) vkp

Ranjani Raghavan enjoys vacation in Wayanad: Exploring Kuruva island, Tirunelli temple and more (PHOTOS)

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons (WATCH) shk

NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 top actresses who flaunt their stretch marks RBA

Malaika Arora to Disha Patani-5 Bollywood actresses who flaunt their stretch marks

Gautam Adani charged in US with bribery: Adani Group denies allegations calls it baseless vows to seek legal recourse snt

BREAKING: Adani Group denies US bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, vows to seek legal recourse

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon