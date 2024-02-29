Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH)

    The National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed the data showing a remarkable 8.4% GDP growth in India for the period of October-December 2023. This surpasses expectations and positions India on a strong economic trajectory.

    India GDP grows at 8.4% in Q3: Old video of Raghuram Rajan predicting 5% cap in 2023 resurfaces (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

    A surprising twist unfolds as India's GDP records an impressive growth of 8.4% in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. This substantial economic surge, led by stellar performances in manufacturing, mining & quarrying, and construction sectors, defies an earlier predicted by economist Raghuram Rajan.

    A video from December 2022 reemerged, capturing Rajan predicting a cap of 5% growth for India in 2023.

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    The National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed the data showing a remarkable 8.4% GDP growth in India for the period of October-December 2023. This surpasses expectations and positions India on a strong economic trajectory.

    The NSO, in its second advance estimate, revises the growth projection for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 7.6%, up from the initial estimate of 7.3% released in January 2024. Additionally, the GDP growth for the preceding fiscal year, 2022-23, is revised to 7%, slightly lower than the earlier estimate of 7.2%.

    The resurgence of an old video captures a conversation between Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi in December 2022.

    During this interaction, Rajan expressed concerns about India's economic challenges in the coming year, predicting a struggle to achieve a 5% growth rate due to increased interest rates and slowed-down exports. The actual GDP growth numbers, however, outperformed Rajan's earlier prediction, registering 7.8% in Q1 and 7.6% in Q2.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to acknowledge the remarkable 8.4% GDP growth in Q3 2023-24. Modi highlights the strength of the Indian economy and its vast potential, expressing a commitment to ongoing efforts that aim to foster fast economic growth.

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

    He envisions this growth as a means to improve the lives of the 140 crore Indians and contribute to the creation of a developed and prosperous India and said, "Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!"

    Raghuram Rajan faced criticism for the perceived inaccuracy of his prediction, especially as India's growth surpassed the 5% limit he suggested. The economist's cautionary remarks on challenging economic conditions and the impact of interest rates and export slowdowns are juxtaposed with the unexpectedly robust GDP figures, raising questions about the dynamics influencing India's economic landscape.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 6:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis

    India grew tremendously under PM Modi, shows new comprehensive NDA Vs UPA analysis (WATCH)

    Explained How Modi government is trying to catch up with China is space sector

    Explained: How Modi government is trying to catch up with China in space sector

    India UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration

    India-UAE CEPA business roundtable in Chennai spurs economic collaboration

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    Airtel is doing away with plastic SIM cards, replacing them with recycled PVC SIMs

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    What caused Rs 6 lakh crore market meltdown on Dalal Street

    Recent Stories

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years? RKK

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years?

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon