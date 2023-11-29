Zomato sparks controversy after withdrawing Rs 1.6 crore salary job offer at IIT Delhi campus

A research intern at IIT Delhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how online delivery platform Zomato came to the campus and offered a job of a Algorithms Engineer for a salary package of Rs 1.6 crore. Check details.

Placement season at different Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) centres across the country are about to begin as students look to try and get into some of India's best companies, across various sectors. The online food delivery giant initially turned heads by offering an eye-popping salary package of Rs 1.6 crore for the position of Algorithms Engineer during the campus placement season.

IIT Delhi research intern Hrithik Talwar shared the news on social media. He posted a notification announcing the high-profile job opportunity, but he also revealed that Zomato swiftly retracted its offer, leaving the campus in shock.

Talwar included a screenshot of the withdrawal letter in his post, which went viral right away and advised students to withdraw their applications because of work-related restrictions. This unexpected turn of events prompted widespread speculation and discussion online. Some users questioned the authenticity of the staggering salary offer, suggesting it might be a typographical error, while others speculated whether it was a clever marketing ploy by Zomato. Talwar did claim on Twitter that the story is accurate.

A user wrote, “Wasn't it supposed to be 16L and it got mistyped as 1.6 cr bruh.” Another user inquired, “Saw this news plastered all over the place, so what’s the final verdict? Companies hiring at 1.6Cr?”

“If Zomato did this as a marketing stunt, they should be ashamed of themselves,” said another user. Despite all the debate on social media, Zomato has yet to comment or release a statement on the controversial withdrawal of the job offer.

Furthermore, it's important to note that Zomato is not the only business that has taken such action. Earlier this year, major internet companies including Google and Meta took similar action.

Back in January this year, Meta recalled the full-time job offers of several people who were all set to join the company. The company acknowledged that Meta found the choice difficult, but it wanted to give the most critical projects first consideration. The firm chose to revoke offers to certain individuals after going through the recruiting process, which made the explanation sound a bit strange.

