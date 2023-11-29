'High-level' Indian probe panel examining inputs from US govt: MEA amid claims of plot to kill Khalistani

The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged the bilateral security cooperation discussions with the US, emphasizing India's commitment to national security. The Enquiry Committee will investigate all relevant aspects

In response to recent media reports suggesting that the United States thwarted a plot to assassinate Khalistan supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, the Indian government has taken swift action by establishing a 'high-level Enquiry Committee' to thoroughly investigate the matter. The move follows a warning issued by the US to India, expressing concerns about the alleged involvement of the Modi government in the conspiracy.

While the Ministry of External Affairs did not directly reference the report published in the Financial Times, it released a statement addressing the broader issue. The statement affirmed that the US had shared inputs during bilateral security cooperation discussions, highlighting connections between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. India emphasized its commitment to taking such inputs seriously as they impact national security interests. The statement disclosed that on November 18, 2023, the Government of India initiated a high-level Enquiry Committee to comprehensively examine all relevant aspects of the situation. The government pledged to undertake necessary follow-up actions based on the committee's findings.

The Financial Times report detailed a diplomatic warning to India by the US and the filing of a sealed indictment against at least one alleged participant in a New York district court. US prosecutors are reportedly deliberating whether to unseal the indictment, and the individual charged is believed to have left the US.

In response to the news, Sanjay Kumar Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada, emphasized that the Indian government is actively collaborating with the American inquiry related to the alleged foiled assassination attempt. Notably, Verma highlighted a disparity in the information shared between the two nations during their respective investigations. He explained that the US authorities provided more specific details to India than Canada did, which likely influences the extent of India's cooperation in both cases.

The development underscores the heightened diplomatic and security concerns surrounding the reported assassination plot and the global collaboration necessary to address such intricate matters. The Enquiry Committee's findings are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the course of actions taken by the Indian government in response to these serious allegations.