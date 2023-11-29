Delayed Diwali delight: 'Jai Shri Ram' echoes as 41 Silkyara tunnel workers celebrate safe evacuation (WATCH)

The article narrates the triumphant rescue of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel, highlighting emotional reunions, delayed Diwali celebratory scenes, and the nationwide relief following their 17-day ordeal.

The nation collectively breathed a sigh of relief as 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel emerged on Tuesday night, concluding their 17-day ordeal. Faces ranged from smiles to expressions of gratitude and exhaustion, marking the end of a challenging period. Loud cheers and slogans filled the air outside the tunnel as ambulances carried the rescued workers to community health centers. Locals distributed sweets, and anxious relatives, who had anxiously camped in the area, were emotional as they were finally united with their loved ones. Back home, the shadow of despair lifted, and many families celebrated a delayed Diwali.

Relatives, who had anxiously camped near the tunnel, shared emotional reunions. Sunil, whose brother Anil was among the trapped workers, expressed gratitude, saying, "Finally, God heard us." The rescued workers, reported to be fine and healthy, were greeted by relief workers and media personnel who had been stationed at the site for over two weeks.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister V K Singh welcomed the 41 workers with garlands, handshakes, and embraces. Applause erupted from rescue teams and officials. The families, predominantly from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, celebrated with festive fervour, distributing sweets and lighting crackers.

Families across regions were glued to their televisions and phones as news of the imminent rescue spread. In places like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, families lit candles, distributed sweets, and expressed their joy at the safe return of their loved ones. The successful rescue was likened to a "new birth" by a relative in Odisha.

Villages, such as Khirabeda, celebrated with 'laddoos' distributed among the community. The rescue of individuals like Rajendra, Sukhram, and Anil brought immense joy. Sukhram's sister expressed the celebratory atmosphere, stating that the entire village was rejoicing.

Commencing on November 12, the rescue operation was initiated due to a tunnel collapse on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. The incident, caused by a landslide, resulted in workers being trapped inside with their exit obstructed.

