Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala accused BRS leaders, led by KT Rama Rao, of bringing 'disgrace' to democracy by abusing the Dalit Speaker of the Telangana Assembly and misbehaving with women police officers during a protest outside the House.

Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala on Monday accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of bringing "disgrace" to Indian democracy during their protest in Telangana, alleging that party leaders abused the Dalit Speaker of the Telangana Assembly and misbehaved with women police personnel.

'A Black Day for Democracy'

Speaking with ANI, Kumar calls the incident a "black day in the history of Indian democracy", and alleged that BRS leaders, under the leadership of KT Rama Rao, chose to create chaos outside the Assembly instead of raising people's issues inside the House. "These leaders were supposed to attend the Assembly session and debate the real issues facing the people of Telangana. Once again, they failed the public. While Leader of Opposition KCR continues his three-year-long absence from the House, his MLAs chose the streets over the Assembly floor," he said.

Assault Allegations Against BRS Leaders

The Congress MP alleged that BRS leaders engaged in unruly behaviour during the protest and targeted police personnel, including women officers. "KTR and his men were seen hitting police officers with their elbows. Even then, the police displayed remarkable patience and restraint. Shockingly, KTR and Padi Kaushik went further — they hit women police officers, abused them, and created an embarrassing situation in their presence," Kumar alleged.

'This is Pure Thuggery'

Questioning the nature of the opposition, he said, "What kind of opposition is this? An opposition that cannot face the Assembly, that targets a Dalit Speaker with abuse, that assaults women in uniform, and turns a democratic space into a stage for chaos."

"This is not protest. This is pure thuggery and an insult to every democratic value, every woman, and every institution of the state. Telangana will not forget this shameful chapter," he added. (ANI)