YSRCP demands a CBI inquiry into the Mega DSC-2025 irregularities, alleging a scam. Party leader Jakkampudi Raja cited proof like audio leaks and accused Education Minister Lokesh, claiming CM Chandrababu Naidu is shielding his son from the probe.

'Irregularities open to public glare'

Reiterating the demand for a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 and resignation of Education Minister Lokesh, YSRCP has said that the coalition is fearing exposure and is shunning from the probe.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Party Youth Wing President Jakkampudi Raja said, strong proofs have emerged exposing the irregularities in DSC and there are no answers to the pointed questions of our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which vouch for the fact that the irregularities are open to public glare.

"The manner in which sports quota was used to sell teacher posts which was obvious with audio leaks that had fixed the price, the manner in which jobs were given to candidates who did not qualify for the mandatory TET exam, denying jobs to national level players and giving jobs to persons who came up with just participation certificates of not so popular games shows how shoddy the conduct and recruitment was done I the DSC," he said.

Raja further added, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recruited lakhs of people candidates in Village and Ward Secretariats in a single go and not a single fault was found which shows how transparent the process was."

Targeting TDP over the scam, he added, "To cover up the DSC scam, TDP has dug out the Group I issue and when our leader has sought a CBI inquiry into both the issue, the government backed out which clears the air."

YSRCP targets CM Chandrababu Naidu

Raja later criticised Chandrababu and said that the Chief Minister is "mum to shield his son".

"Chandrababu is mum to shield his son while it was Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy who asked for a CBI probe when there were allegations against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which shows the moral part of the two two Chief Ministers," he added.

Raja added, "Chandrababu is fearing CBI probe as it has backfired in the TTD laddu case when he tried to politicize the issue and fears the action if he orders inquity." (ANI)