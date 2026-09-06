Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar dismissed BJP's demand for Priyank Kharge's resignation, stating the govt is focused on education reforms. He also underlined the need for a transparent investigation into the KPSC recruitment controversy.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government was taking steps to reform the education sector and provide greater opportunities to students, while dismissing the BJP's demand for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge.

Shivakumar dismisses demand for Priyank Kharge's resignation

On the BJP's demand for Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation and allegations raised by R Ashoka, CM DK Shivakumar told reporters here, "...Let them say whatever they want. They do not know what is in our treasure. Let them dream. There is nothing wrong in dreaming; let them daydream."

Underlines need for probe into KPSC row

He also underlined the need for an investigation into the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination recruitment row. "...I am not in a hurry. For the development of this state, there should be discussions about farmers, discussions about students, and discussions about exams. We have already issued guidelines on how exams should be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. Be it the Karnataka Public service Commission (KPSC), we are all trying to bring discipline. I will not comment right now on who the past chairmen were, who was involved, who bought lands, or what transpired. Investigation must come first, and after that, whoever has to speak will speak backed by documentary proof..."

'Reforming education sector a priority'

On state education reforms and study abroad initiatives, he said that all the concerned ministers were on the same page. "...All ministers handling school education, medical education, and higher education, we are going together. We have already formed a cabinet sub-committee on education. We wanted to reform; we wanted to help students. My party and my leadership, Rahul Gandhi, have a different message for all of us. We have been directed in the Working Committee as well on how we can help our younger generation. You know that Karnataka is a state with a rich talent pool, and that is why we are taking a big lead in this..." (ANI)