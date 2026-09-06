Two coaches of Mahananda Express derailed near Ara station in Bihar on Sunday. No passengers were injured. Officials said restoration work was completed within hours and normal traffic has resumed. The cause is under investigation.

Two coaches of Mahananda Express derailed in the early hours of Sunday near Ara station. No passenger was injured in the incident, officials said.

Ara Station Manager NK Rai said that restoration work was completed within hours after the derailment incident and normal traffic has resumed.

Details of the Incident

He said the incident occurred at around 4:15 am and involved two coaches, including one general coach.

Cause Under Investigation

Officials said that according to preliminary information, the loco pilot overshot the signal, but it is also being ascertained if there was a signalling error.

Restoration Work

Officials worked for nearly four hours to bring the derailed coaches back onto the tracks, after which train operations were resumed. (ANI)