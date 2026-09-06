YSRCP has slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for blocking social media accounts that exposed the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment scam. The party called the move 'dictatorial' and said it confirms irregularities in the recruitment process.

YSRCP has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the dictatorial attitude in blocking all the social media accounts that were exposing the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 teacher recruitment scam and affirmed that the move confirms the irregularities.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, party spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar said the more Chandrababu tries to suppress the rising tide of public opinion against DSC, the more the resolve to expose it further and condemned the move of blocking the social media handles of YSRCP and its supporters.

Alleged Irregularities and Suppression

"The exposure of a person getting the job without writing the mandatory TET exam and giving a go by to the reservation policy besides the sports quota sham has scared the government and its fear has prompted for the blocking of social media posts in the country," Shankar said.

He further said, "With the irregularities in DSC gaining steam and was molding public opinion against the government, the State has used Cyber Crime Wing to complain to the Meta Company to block the Facebook, Insta and other social media platforms from Sakshi media group onwards to that of the party and its sympathizers."

YSRCP Vows to Fight Back

Shankar later alleged that move only confirms that there were irregularities in DSC right from notification to conduct of exams and recruitment more so in the Sports quota.

"The move only confirms that there were irregularities in DSC right from notification to conduct of exams and recruitment more so in the Sports quota. Such meek steps would not deter YSRCP from exposing the irregularities in other platforms and also will tell the Meta Company about the mischief being played by the coalition and will try to restore the accounts," he said.

The party officials spokesperson said that they will help all the sympathizers and influencers in every possible manner to restore their respective accounts and provide the needed legal aid.

"We will also help all the sympathizers and influencers in every possible manner to restore their respective accounts and provide the needed legal aid." (ANI)