A building collapsed in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which AAP's Arvind Kejriwal called 'extremely tragic.' He urged the government to ensure public safety. Six people have been rescued so far as search and rescue operations continue.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the building collapse in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan “extremely tragic and alarming” and urged the government to “wake up from its slumber” and take large-scale measures to ensure public safety.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, prompting a massive search and rescue operation by emergency teams and police personnel.

Rescue Operations Underway

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the collapse at around 1:30 PM, following which emergency personnel and disaster rescue units were rushed to the site to extricate those trapped under the debris. "So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the Delhi Police stated.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred," it added.

Kejriwal Urges Government to 'Wake Up'

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal took to X and said, "The incident of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, is extremely tragic and alarming. I pray to God that the people trapped in the debris are rescued safely and quickly. Due to the government's negligence in Delhi, many such accidents have already occurred. The government must wake up from its slumber. There is a need to take large-scale action to ensure the safety of citizens."

AAP Leaders Demand Inquiry, Allege Negligence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Atishi also expressed grief and serious concern over the collapse, appealing for urgent relief efforts and demanding a high-level inquiry. In a post on X, Atishi said, "The news of the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi's Moti Bagh is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. The apprehension that several people, including students, are trapped under the debris is deeply distressing. We appeal to the administration to carry out relief and rescue operations with utmost promptness and to safely extricate all those trapped under the rubble."

She added, "The government must conduct a high-level investigation into this incident and ensure strict action against those responsible for negligence, so that such painful tragedies can be prevented in the future."

Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges Corruption

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the authorities over unchecked illegal construction and alleged corruption across departments. "Just a few days ago, you saw a four-story building collapse in Saket. It took the government and the MCD a whole week to admit it was a four-story building. Initially, they kept claiming it had only two floors... I am telling you about this case here as well. An illegal PG facility was operating in a four-story building... A basement was being illegally excavated there during the monsoon season," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Targeting senior officials, Bharadwaj added, "Unless you go beyond the 'small fish' and target the 'big crocodiles'—the DC, the Commissioner, the one who was walking his dog in the stadium- this will keep happening... Previously, only the MCD was taking bribes. But for the past year, the MCD, the Fire Department, and the SDM/DM departments have all been taking bribes."

Former Mayor Slams BJP-ruled MCD

Criticising the administration over safety lapses, AAP leader and former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also posted on X, "Sometimes buildings are collapsing, sometimes fire incidents are shaking Delhi. The tragic accident in Satya Niketan is yet another proof of the BJP's dilapidated governance system and the failure of the BJP-ruled MCD. No action against illegal constructions, no adherence to safety rules, and no accountability either. Why should the people of Delhi pay the price for these accidents with their lives?"