UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitated working women in Varanasi, lauding their contributions. He emphasized his government's commitment to women's safety, highlighting Mission Shakti, police reservations, and various welfare and economic schemes for women.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated working women, including Anganwadi workers, cooks, sanitation workers and ASHA workers, at the "Working Women's Honour Ceremony" held at the Asha Education Group campus in Babatpur-Pindra.

During his one-day visit to Varanasi, the Chief Minister was welcomed by a large number of women at the event, who greeted him with applause and showered rose petals. Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said the celebration of the "maternal power" of mothers and sisters was commendable and stressed the importance of ensuring that women feel respected and valued for their contributions.

Varanasi's Global Identity and Development

He said Varanasi, or Kashi, was establishing its global identity while preserving its spiritual heritage and cultural values, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to taking this identity to the global level. The Chief Minister said development projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore had been completed in Kashi, while efforts were also underway to ensure that eligible families benefit from various welfare schemes. He also praised the development works and programmes organised in the Pindra constituency of MLA Awadhesh Singh.

Top Priority to Women's Safety

On women's safety, Yogi said the state government had given top priority to the security of daughters and women. He said Mission Shakti had provided a strong foundation for women's safety and that 20 per cent reservation for women had been ensured in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He said women battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had also been formed and named after three brave women of Uttar Pradesh -- Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Veerangna Uda Devi and Veerangna Jhalkari Bai. "Before 2017, there were around 10,000 women in the state police. Today, their number has increased to around 45,000," he said.

In a strong message to those who threaten women's safety, the Chief Minister said, "For those who breach the safety of daughters, there will be no other option except going to jail or hell."

Empowerment Through Welfare and Education

Yogi said the government was not merely formulating welfare schemes but was also working to ensure that their benefits reached needy families. He highlighted schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mass Marriage Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, saying they had brought positive changes in the lives of women and girls.

He said half of the seats in Atal Residential Schools were reserved for girls, while Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential Schools were promoting education among girls. Referring to the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme, Yogi said scooters would be distributed to meritorious girl students.

Fostering Economic Self-Reliance

Emphasising women's economic independence, the Chief Minister said around 28 lakh women in the state were engaged in economic activities through self-help groups. He said initiatives such as BC Sakhi and Drone Didi were providing women with new responsibilities and employment opportunities.

"Today, women are not lagging behind in any field, including space technology, sports and the military," Yogi said, adding that no woman's dream would be left unfulfilled due to a lack of capital. He said the government would provide all possible support to make women self-reliant.

Yogi also highlighted the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, saying it was playing an important role in promoting traditional arts and local products and creating employment opportunities.

Connectivity and Infrastructure Growth

He said improved roads, bridges, flyovers, highways, airports and expressways were strengthening connectivity, which in turn was boosting employment and economic activity.

Referring to the Family Benefit Scheme, the Chief Minister said the government was working to provide an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to widows, persons with disabilities and elderly women and was also working to increase the amount.

Pindra MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for attending the event. He said new dimensions of development had been established in Uttar Pradesh since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister. A film showcasing the government's priorities regarding women's respect, security, education, employment and economic independence was also screened during the event.

Those present at the event included Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps and Registration Fees Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Dr Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Legislative Council Member Rai Dharmendra Singh, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Tribhuvan Ram and Dr Sunil Patel, Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar and officials from various departments.

CM's Temple Visit

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath visited Kashi's Kotwal Kaal Bhairav and Devaadhidev Mahadev Kashi Vishwanath temples, where he performed rituals and offered prayers. (ANI)