TN Minister Rajmohan said TVK candidates for two Assembly bypolls will be named after talks with allies. Speaking at an event, he also recalled his political journey, personal struggles, and his loyalty to Chief Minister Vijay.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Wednesday said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates for two upcoming Assembly bypolls will be announced after consultations with alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Chennai, Rajmohan said, “Regarding TVK candidates for the two constituencies bypoll, senior ministers will announce after consulting alliance parties this evening.”

'Swimming through a river of fire'

The Minister was speaking after distributing prizes to winners of art competitions organised by the Department of Art and Culture. Addressing the gathering, Rajmohan recalled his political journey and said the Assembly proceedings over the last 100 days had been marked by intense exchanges. “For the last 100 days, it was all about scuffles and brawls. I was swimming through a river of fire in the Assembly. Seeing this cultural programme today has made me happy. I am smiling only today,” he said.

He said he would ensure that the artists who performed at the programme get an opportunity to perform before Chief Minister Vijay. “I will make the artists who performed here today perform in front of the Chief Minister,” Rajmohan said.

From backbencher to minister

Recalling his early years, the Minister said he had not been a particularly good student and used to spend time drawing in class. “When I didn't know what to do in life, it was Chief Minister Vijay who guided me. I was not an average student, I was a very, very average student. While the teacher was teaching in the classroom, I would sit in the corner of the last bench pretending to take notes and keep drawing,” he said.

Rajmohan said he had worked across different media platforms before entering politics. “I have worked in radio, TV, YouTube. I can speak tirelessly and even without a topic. I will do whatever work I get. My heartfelt thanks to the God I worship, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

He also recalled his family's financial circumstances before he entered electoral politics. “Until I won the election, five of us lived in a 500 sq ft house. I have lost in many competitions. Those who won are working in IT companies, and I, who lost, am in a position to give them prizes,” Rajmohan said.

Recalling an earlier experience, he said, “Even after counting of votes was over, I bought a Rs 500 ticket and came with my child to watch the magic show held here. The first two rows cost Rs 5,000, I couldn't afford it. Today I am sitting in the front row here.”

On recent work and criticism

Speaking about his recent visit to Poompuhar, Rajmohan said he had participated in an underwater excavation programme. “Three days ago, I inaugurated excavation in Poompuhar by going into the sea with an oxygen cylinder tied. Opposition MLAs have also appreciated it,” he said.

On criticism by Communist leaders over Chief Minister Vijay's remarks on MISA in the Assembly, Rajmohan said, “The comrades' experience is as old as our age. If elders say, we will listen.”

“At the same time, in the Assembly, all parties speak only in the competition to do good for the people,” he added.

Rajmohan also spoke about the criticism he faced for backing Vijay's political prospects. “I was the young politician who was trolled the most for saying Vijay will become Chief Minister. But what I said finally happened,” he said.

The minister's remarks on the bypoll candidates come amid preparations by the TVK and its alliance partners for the upcoming electoral contests. The names of the candidates for the two constituencies are expected to be announced after consultations between the alliance partners. (ANI)