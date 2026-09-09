YSRCP's Veerasekhar Reddy criticised CM Chandrababu Naidu for personal attacks on YS Jagan, urging him to focus on promises. He questioned Naidu on past allegations and case closures. Jagan plans a statewide padayatra in 2027.

YSRCP Slams Naidu for 'Personal Attacks'

YSRCP spokesperson Veerasekhar Reddy criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for focusing on "personal attacks" against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of public issues and election promises, a release said. He questioned Naidu celebrating his arrest in the Skill Development case and referred to allegations surrounding FiberNet, sand, liquor, Inner Ring Road alignment, Amaravati lands and Skill Development during 2014–19. He also questioned the closure of cases after Naidu returned as Chief Minister in 2024, it added.

Veerasekhar Reddy condemned remarks about Jagan returning from the US "due to homesickness" and said Naidu should also "answer questions" concerning past allegations involving Nara Lokesh. Referring to the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he questioned Dastagiri’s "association with the TDP office" and "who provided him legal assistance". “YSRCP’s restraint should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said, adding that a Chief Minister’s responsibility is to fulfil promises and serve the people, not indulge in personal attacks and character assassination.

Jagan to Embark on Statewide Padayatra in 2027

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Konda Rajeev on Wednesday said party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to undertake a statewide padayatra in 2027, most likely in September or October, to expose what the party alleges are the failures of the coalition government. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he plans to undertake a padayatra in 2027, most likely in September or October. The main objective of the padayatra will be to expose the failures of the coalition government, including administrative failures, unfulfilled promises and corruption,” Konda Rajeev said. (ANI)