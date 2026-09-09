Rahul Gandhi slammed Punjab's AAP govt over the suicide of a Dalit man who questioned a minister on the drug menace, demanding his resignation. CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal hit back, accusing Congress of 'politics over dead bodies'.

Rahul Gandhi slams AAP govt over Dalit man's suicide

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab following the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit labourer belonging to the Valmiki community in Sangrur district. In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Singh was tormented, humiliated, and ultimately driven to suicide after he publicly questioned Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the unchecked drug menace that had impacted his own son.

He demanded immediate action in the Gulzar Singh case, calling for the resignation of the Punjab Finance Minister and an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation, saying that “anything less is eyewash.” Gandhi urged the people of Punjab, especially members of the Dalit community, to remain vigilant against alleged misuse of power by the state government. "The people of Punjab, and especially the Dalits, should become vigilant regarding the misuse of power by the AAP government. Listen to what happened to Gulzar Singh Ji, who belonged to the Valmiki community, in his final days—hear it straight from the mouths of his family, his mother, his wife, and his brother. They tormented him in life, and even in death, they are dishonouring Gulzar Singh Ji. The grieving family members themselves are saying that even his right to traditional last rites was snatched away from them", he said.

Gandhi further alleged that the family was denied the opportunity to perform traditional last rites after Gulzar Singh’s death. The Congress leader demanded that the Punjab Chief Minister immediately seek the resignation of the Finance Minister and that the minister’s name be included in the FIR. "I am saying it again - the Chief Minister should immediately demand the resignation of the Finance Minister, his name should be registered in the FIR, and there should be an independent, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the entire matter. Anything less than this is not justice; it is mere eyewash", he said.

AAP hits back, accuses Congress of 'politics over dead bodies'

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Punjab government over Gulzar Singh’s death, alleging “politics over dead bodies.”Rahul Gandhi had called for Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s resignation after Gulzar Singh, a worker from Sangrur district, died by suicide after allegedly being harassed for publicly questioning Cheema about the illicit drug trade. Both Mann and Kejriwal shared a video of a confrontation between Congress leaders, who visited the deceased's village, and villagers. The Punjab CM said that all the accused in the case were arrested.

Punjab CM holds previous govts responsible

Hitting back, he held the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress governments responsible for the drug menace in Punjab. Mann, in a post on X, said, “Rahul Gandhi ji, don't do politics over dead bodies; Punjabis don't like this kind of politics. Look here, when Congress leaders went to the victim's village and still tried to indulge in this dirty politics, the people chased them away from there. In this case, all the accused have already been caught by the police based on identification by the family. The Akali, BJP, and Congress governments have been responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab. In my government, no drug smuggler will be spared.”

Kejriwal denies AAP leaders' connection to death

Echoing a similar sentiment, Kejriwal denied AAP leaders’ connection to the death of Gulzar Singh. In an X post, the AAP chief wrote, “Rahul ji, the Punjab government is fighting a decisive war against drugs. Who brought drugs to Punjab? Your Congress government brought them. The Akali Dal and BJP government brought them. For the first time, a state in the entire country is launching a war against drugs in this manner. Today, the Punjab government is trying to clean up the drug menace spread by Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP.”

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, he added, “I am deeply saddened that a leader like you is indulging in dirty politics over dead bodies. Yesterday, when your MLAs went to that village to politicise this person's death, the villagers threw them out. Watch this video. And that's because what you have written is an outright lie. I request you to come and visit this village yourself. Our government—none of its ministers or MLAs—has any connection to this person's death, and please do not stoop to such dirty politics.”

Background of the incident

46-year-old Gulzar Singh allegedly died after consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. Gulzar Singh, whose son is allegedly struggling with severe drug addiction, had raised concerns with the minister about the easy availability of synthetic drugs, locally known as chitta, in the area.

Following the interaction, Gulzar Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He allegedly consumed poison and passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. (ANI)