UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Annapurna Devi launched the 9th National Nutrition Month in Varanasi. The programme aims to strengthen nutrition, health, and care practices among women, children, and adolescents through Anganwadi centers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Baby Rani Maurya are participating in the 9th National Nutrition Month programme at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi on Wednesday. Thousands of Anganwadi workers have gathered at the convention centre for the programme, which will be addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the event, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi will inaugurate the month-long campaign. The launch ceremony will be attended by senior dignitaries from the Central Government, States and Union Territories, development partners, grassroots workers and beneficiaries.

National Nutrition Month: Vision and Theme

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making a well-nourished India the foundation of a developed India by 2047, the Poshan Abhiyaan was launched in 2018 to place nutrition at the centre of the national development agenda. National Nutrition Month, celebrated every year in September, has since evolved into a mass movement that mobilises communities to strengthen nutrition, health and care practices among women, children and adolescents.

Focus on Anganwadi Reforms and New Themes

The ninth edition of the campaign takes this nutrition journey forward under the theme "Our Anganwadis, Our Responsibility," calling on every citizen to take shared responsibility for the Anganwadi centre, the first hub of nutrition, health, care, and early education for the country's children. This year's campaign will gain momentum from the revised Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP) guidelines under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. These guidelines define hot cooked meals for the first time and mandate SNP menu boards. They also provide guidelines for the establishment of Anganwadi Management Committees. Building on these reforms, Poshan Maah 2026 will focus on five interconnected themes.

Under the first theme, Dietary Diversity and Adequate Protein, Anganwadi centres will showcase live demonstrations of healthy recipes using affordable, locally sourced ingredients from all food groups, while nutrition fairs and the 'Protein Rich Foods' campaign will promote a balanced diet and practical ways to incorporate plant-based and animal-based proteins into daily meals. Closely linked to this, the second theme, 'Fresh Hot Cooked Meals at Anganwadi Centres', will encourage states and union territories to implement a weekly menu rotation using millets, pulses, and seasonal vegetables. (ANI)