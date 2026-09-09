One person died and four were injured in an oxygen cylinder blast in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 on Wednesday morning. The injured were hospitalized. The incident follows a separate LPG cylinder explosion in Vivek Vihar that injured two people on Sunday.

One person died on the spot, and four others sustained injuries after a cylinder blast near a community hall in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 area on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Service, "At 1155 hrs, a message regarding an oxygen cylinder blast was received. One person died at the spot, and four people sustained injuries." DFS had dispatched four fire tenders to manage the situation and conduct relief operations. The injured have been taken to hospital by Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS).

Similar Incident in Vivek Vihar

The incident in Okhla comes after another cylinder explosion in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday.

A small Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded at a 'Jhuggi No. 11' located behind the police station in Vivek Vihar under the CBD Shahdara jurisdiction. That incident resulted in severe burn injuries to two individuals, identified as 35-year-old Anil Das and his 30-year-old wife Khushboo. (ANI)