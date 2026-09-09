Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP government over civic body elections, saying the public mood is in favour of the Congress. He expressed confidence that the Congress would receive the people's mandate in the civic elections.

Gehlot Slams BJP Govt, Confident of Congress Win

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the BJP government over the ongoing civic body elections, saying the public mood is in favour of the Congress and that the party will receive the mandate in its favour.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur before leaving for Jodhpur, Gehlot said people had already made up their minds and were unhappy with the performance of the government over the past two-and-a-half years. “I have said earlier too that this time the mood of the people is to make Congress successful. The government has not done any work in the last two-and-a-half years,” Gehlot said.

He claimed that people had high expectations from the government when it came to power, but those expectations had not been fulfilled.

According to Gehlot, the situation was serious in both rural and urban areas. “People had a lot of expectations from the government, but work was not done on them. Whether it is villages or cities, the situation is serious everywhere,” the former Chief Minister said.

Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would receive the people’s mandate in the civic elections and said the result would serve as a lesson for the state government.

He also took a dig at the BJP’s election rallies, questioning their usefulness if the government had already delivered on its promises. “There is no benefit now in taking out rallies. If the government had worked, there would have been no need to take out rallies,” Gehlot said.

CM Sharma Campaigns for BJP in Jaipur

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is scheduled to campaign for BJP candidates today in Jaipur as part of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026.

Sharma reached the Hanuman Temple at Sanganeri Gate, where he offered prayers before beginning his election roadshow.

The roadshow will start from Sanganeri Gate and proceed towards the Hanuman Temple at Chandpole Gate.

BJP state president Madan Rathore and party national general secretary and civic election in-charge Harish Dwivedi are also scheduled to accompany the Chief Minister during the roadshow. The campaign event is aimed at seeking support for BJP candidates contesting the civic elections.