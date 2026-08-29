Addressing KVIT Trust's Founders' Day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said educational institutions must go beyond basic education to become global centres of knowledge, research and innovation, urging youth to focus on emerging technologies.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that educational institutions should go beyond imparting basic education and evolve into global centres of knowledge, research and innovation, as per the release.

VP Addresses Founders' Day at KVIT Trust

He addressed the Founders' Day Celebrations and the inauguration of 'Arivukoodam' of the Kongu Vellalar Institute of Technology (KVIT) Trust at Perundurai, Erode, as the Chief Guest.

The Vice President appreciated the vision of the 41 founders and noted that nearly one lakh people have received education through KVIT institutions. He said their contribution has played a significant role in the growth of education in the Kongu region and commended the institutions for their global linkages with countries including Germany, the US, France and Japan.

'Engage in Research, Innovation': VP's Call to Youth

Radhakrishnan urged youth to continuously upgrade their knowledge and move from basic education towards research-oriented education. He called upon them to engage in research, innovation and patents and prepare themselves for emerging fields such as AI, robotics, semiconductors, quantum technology, biotechnology and digital technology, the release said.

Emphasising that "change is the only constant", Radhakrishnan urged young people to recognise their strengths, set clear goals and persevere without comparing themselves with others. He also highlighted the importance of yoga and meditation for mental peace and a sharper intellect and quoted Swami Vivekananda: "You become what you think."

'Arivukoodam' to be a Hub for Innovation

The Vice President expressed confidence that 'Arivukoodam' would become a hub for research, innovation and knowledge creation, strengthening the institutions as global knowledge centres contributing to social transformation and national development.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

Radhakrishnan emphasised that research, innovation and strong industry-academia collaboration are essential for India's continued progress. He visited an exhibition organised by the Technology Business Incubator of Kongu Engineering College showcasing innovative projects and technological solutions. In his presence, MoUs were exchanged between Anchor Industries and Arivukoodam - A Research Park, further strengthening collaboration between industry and academia and promoting research and innovation.

He felicitated distinguished individuals associated with the college and the Trust. He also unveiled plaques commemorating the foundation stone laying of Arivukoodam - A Research Park, Pharmacy College, Kongu Naturopathy and Yoga Medical College, and the Cloud Kitchen of KVITT, the release said.

Tamil Nadu and Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh; KVIT Trust Chairman Devarajan, among others, attended the programme. (ANI)