Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said women are becoming financially empowered through welfare schemes like the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which deposits Rs 1,000 monthly. He highlighted these initiatives for strengthening women's economic independence.

Govt Schemes Empowering Chhattisgarh Women: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said women in the state were becoming financially empowered through various government welfare schemes, including the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides monthly assistance directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Addressing a gathering in Bilaspur, Sai extended greetings to women from the Beltara Assembly constituency on the occasion of the Teej festival and highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening women's economic independence. "Giving gas cylinders in the names of women, Jan Dhan accounts, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- all these are working towards women's empowerment. Every month, Rs 1,000 is being deposited into women's accounts under Mahtari Vandan," Sai said.

He said the government had so far transferred 31 instalments under the scheme and claimed that more than Rs 30,000 crore had been transferred into women's accounts over the past two-and-a-half years. "All these are making the women of the state empowered. Earlier, women had to depend on their husbands, but today money is being directly transferred into their accounts, making them empowered," he said.

'Lakhpati and Drone Didi' Initiatives

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's focus on creating "Lakhpati Didis" and "Drone Didis", saying efforts were being made to expand women's livelihood and income-generation opportunities. "We are also working to make Lakhpati Didis and Drone Didis. We are continuously working for the upliftment of Nari Shakti in Chhattisgarh," Sai said.

He added that women in Bastar were also being supported to become economically self-reliant and said the government was receiving their blessings for its initiatives.

Mahtari Vandan Yojana Update

The Chhattisgarh government has been highlighting the Mahtari Vandan Yojana as a key women-focused welfare initiative. In August, the 31st instalment was transferred to the accounts of more than 67 lakh beneficiaries, with over Rs 631 crore disbursed in that instalment alone.

Local Announcements in Bilaspur

During the programme, Sai also announced an allocation of Rs 30 lakh for the Beltara Mahotsav. He further announced that the name of Chorahadevari village in Bilha development block would be changed to Ram Devari.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government was working towards women's economic empowerment through direct financial assistance, livelihood initiatives and welfare schemes, with the objective of increasing women's independence and participation in economic activities. (ANI)